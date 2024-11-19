Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match

Coming off semi-final defeats, Malaysia and Japan will now compete for third place in the Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, November 20. (More Hockey News)
Malaysia experienced heartbreak after a defeat against China, who secured their place in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy final for the third time, dominating Malaysia 3-1.
Coming into the semi-finals, Malaysia finished the pool stage in third place with two wins and three losses.
On the other hand, Japan come into this match after suffering a 2-0 defeat against defending champions India.
Before entering the knockouts, Japan finished fourth in the table with one win, two losses, and two draws.
The last time these two teams met during the pool stage of the tournament, Japan won 2-1.
Malaysia Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Third-Place Match: Live Streaming
When to watch Malaysia vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Third-Place match?
The Malaysia vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Third-Place match will be played on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Malaysia vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Third-Place match?
The Malaysia vs Japan Final Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.