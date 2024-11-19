IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China

India beat Japan 2-0 in the second semi-final of the Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, November 19, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, securing their place in the final. (Match Highlights | Hockey News)
For much of the match, India struggled to break down Japan’s defense despite creating numerous opportunities, including 16 penalty corners. However, Japan’s goalkeeper, Yu Kudo, stood firm, saving 15 of those chances. She also became the player of the match for her brilliant efforts.
For three quarters, India kept pressing hard at the Japanese door and defense, but each time, Kudo was a constant obstacle.
The breakthrough finally came in the final quarter when Deepika Kumari was fouled inside the circle, and Navneet Kaur (48’) calmly converted the resulting penalty stroke.
India’s second goal came shortly after, with a well-timed pass from Sunelita Toppo to Lalremsiami (56’), who fired the ball into the net, sealing India’s 2-0 win.
On the other hand, Japan played a largely defensive game. Their first and only penalty corner came late in the fourth quarter, with less than two minutes remaining. However, Bichu was alert in goal, swiftly clearing the ball away to secure India’s place in the final.
With this win, India remain undefeated and will face a formidable China in the final on Wednesday, November 20.