Hockey

India Vs Japan Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Confident IND-W Seek Reprise Of Previous Outing

India will eye their sixth consecutive win at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, while Japan would need something special to turn the tide, having lost 0-3 two days ago to the defending champions. Catch the live hockey scores of the IND-W vs JPN-W match

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
19 November 2024
19 November 2024
India celebrate a goal during their 3-0 win over Japan in the group stage of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir, Bihar. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's semi-final clash against Japan at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The hosts have a perfect 5-0 record in the tournament and will look to take that form into the knock-out stage as well. Japan, on the other hand, would need something special to turn the tide, having lost 0-3 two days ago to the defending champions. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the IND-W vs JPN-W match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Tuesday, November 19.
India Vs Japan Semi-Final Live Score, Women's ACT: Start Time, Where To Watch

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:45pm IST. It will be broadcast and streamed live on the Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and on the SonyLiv app and website in India. It will also be televised on the DD Sports channel in India.

