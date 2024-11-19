India Vs Japan Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Confident IND-W Seek Reprise Of Previous Outing

India celebrate a goal during their 3-0 win over Japan in the group stage of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir, Bihar. Photo: Hockey India

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's semi-final clash against Japan at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The hosts have a perfect 5-0 record in the tournament and will look to take that form into the knock-out stage as well. Japan, on the other hand, would need something special to turn the tide, having lost 0-3 two days ago to the defending champions. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the IND-W vs JPN-W match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Tuesday, November 19.

LIVE UPDATES