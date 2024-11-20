India Vs China Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND Eye ACT Glory In Bihar

IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Live Streaming Details
The India vs China Final Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 while the live streaming will be on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.
IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Special Message From A Special Player
A special message from Rani Rampal before India take on China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Start Timings?
India will face-off against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20, and the game is scheduled to start at 4:45 PM.