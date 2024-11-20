India Vs China Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND Eye ACT Glory In Bihar

India's Navneet Kaur, right, and others during a Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match between India and Thailand, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar. PTI Photo

Welcome to the live coverage of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final between India and China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20. The hosts booked their finals berth after beating Japan 2-0, while China beat Malaysia 3-1 to seal their spot. Follow the live hockey match scores and updates of the IND Vs CHN, right here. LIVE UPDATES 20 Nov 2024, 03:54:13 pm IST IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Live Streaming Details The India vs China Final Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 while the live streaming will be on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports. 20 Nov 2024, 03:46:49 pm IST IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Special Message From A Special Player A special message from Rani Rampal before India take on China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSW Sports (@jsw_sports) 20 Nov 2024, 03:39:42 pm IST IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Start Timings? India will face-off against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20, and the game is scheduled to start at 4:45 PM.