Hockey

India Vs China Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND Eye ACT Glory In Bihar

The Indian women's hockey team will eye to win their first title under Harendra Singh reign as they battle it out against China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar, on Wednesday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
20 November 2024
20 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India's Navneet Kaur, right, and others during a Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match between India and Thailand, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar. PTI Photo
Welcome to the live coverage of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final between India and China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20. The hosts booked their finals berth after beating Japan 2-0, while China beat Malaysia 3-1 to seal their spot. Follow the live hockey match scores and updates of the IND Vs CHN, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Live Streaming Details

The India vs China Final Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 while the live streaming will be on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.

IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Special Message From A Special Player

A special message from Rani Rampal before India take on China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

IND Vs CHN, Final, Women's ACT 2024: Start Timings?

India will face-off against China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday, November 20, and the game is scheduled to start at 4:45 PM.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. Premier League: Mills Believes Man City Squad Still Stronger Than Liverpool's Despite Injuries
  2. UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany
  3. UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan
  4. Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement
  5. Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  5. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Azmyra Azhairi Scores Malaysia's First Goal | MAS 1-4 JPN In Q4
  2. India Vs China Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND Eye Back-To-Back Titles In Bihar
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  4. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  5. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 61% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  2. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 45% Till 3 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
  4. A Starry-Eyed BJP In The South
  5. As Manipur Violence Flares Again, Rape Becomes A Weapon
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
  2. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  3. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
  4. Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voter Turnout Over 45% Till 3 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 61% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood