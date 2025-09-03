India Vs South Korea, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Rain Delays Kick Off In Rajgir

India vs Korea Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup got delayed due to rain
India leads Pool A with three wins out of three
Earlier in Super 4s match Malaysia defeated China by 2-0
India's Super 4 opener at the Asia Cup 2025 has been postponed indefinitely due to heavy rain, as officials believe the conditions are too dangerous to start at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.
Players and spectators are waiting for the weather to improve as puddles have formed on the pitch and the rain doesn't seem to be stopping.
India leads Pool A with three wins out of three, upsetting Japan by a slim margin 3-2, defeating Kazakhstan 15-0, and coasting into the next round of the event after a perfect pool phase. India will play South Korea first in the Super 4s, followed by Malaysia and China. Only the top two teams advance to the final.
Speaking about the upcoming challenges, India head coach Craig Fulton said, “It is nice to get through the pool phase without any injuries…The energy is really high in the team. Back-to-back wins were refreshing for everyone. We will have a fresh approach for this phase. The game against Kazakhstan came at the right time, giving us more focus in the final third. Players are feeling more confident and working together better.”
Captain Harmanpreet Singh added, “All of them are tough opponents. Although we have not played Malaysia and Korea much over the past year, we did have a good practice match against Malaysia. We obviously played China and know what they can bring. We are fast learners, which is good when you play a team twice.”