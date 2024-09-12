Hockey

India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online

India will face off against Pakistan in their last round-robin fixture of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Saturday, September 14, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China

India national hockey team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
India will face off against Pakistan in their last round-robin fixture of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Saturday, September 14, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. (More Hockey News)

India sit pretty at the top of the points table and have also sealed a semi-final berth with four wins in four games, having accumulated 12 points. 

Pakistan, on the other hand, are behind India in second place, with eight points to their name, and also beat hosts China 5-1 in their most recent fixture. 

Both teams will be looking to enter the next stage of the competition with momentum on their side, and it promises to be an exciting encounter.  

India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming Details

When is India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?

The India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Saturday, September 14, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match is scheduled for a 1:15 PM IST start.

Where to watch India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match?

The live stream of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Hockey fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.

