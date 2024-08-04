India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch

When there is talk about Indian men’s hockey, there will probably not be a day where PR Sreejesh is not mentioned. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
India faced Great Britain in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and it all came down to Sreejesh, all over again, after regulation time ended 1-1, heading into a shoot-out.
The Kizhakkambalam-born hockey legend was at his best, protecting India’s goal and stole the limelight with his exceptional keeping abilities.
In his last-ever tournament, the 36-year-old was seen pulling off heroic, herculean saves.
After making a crucial save, the emotions took over and Sreejesh was spotted celebrating in a priceless fashion, jumping up and down, like seated jumping-jacks on the turf.
India eventually won the game 4-2, after the relegation time score read 1-1. The side played with ten men for nearly three quarters of the game, and coach Craig Fulton was delighted to see them fight till the last drop, and secure a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.
They will now face either Germany or Argentina for a spot in the finals of the Paris Olympic Games.