India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

The India colts will eye their second consecutive win at Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they take on Great Britain in Johor Bahru on Sunday (October 20). The match will be the second of five round-robin league phase games India will play in the annual junior hockey tournament, before the ranking rounds start. (More Hockey News)
India beat Japan 4-2 on the opening day to kickstart their campaign on an upbeat note. Amir Ali, Gurjot Singh, Anand Sourabh Kushwaha and Ankit Pal all scored as recently-retired India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh began his junior team coaching stint with a win.
Their next opponents Great Britain, too, were victorious in their opener, beating Australia 3-1 on Saturday.
Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 features six teams in all, with Malaysia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand being the other four. The six teams will face each other once, and the top two teams at the end of the round-robin league phase will battle it out for gold, while the third and fourth-placed teams will vie for bronze.
Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the Sultan of Johor Cup, which is an international Under-21 competition held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.
India Vs Great Britain, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?
The India vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1:35pm IST.
Where will the India vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.
Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Ali Khan
Defenders: Amir Ali (C), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (VC)
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Chandan Yadav
Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad.