India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The Indian Men's Hockey Team are currently in Europe to fight out the final stretch of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign. Moving forward from Argentina, the team will take Belgium in the mini-tournament in Antwerp on Friday, May 24. (More Hockey News)
The FIH Pro League 2023-24 resumed on Wednesday with the European leg of the competition. Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will be in action. The first half of the Europe leg will take place is in Antwerp, Belgium before it ahead moves to London in June.
After the first two legs of the ongoing FIH Pro League, which were played in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the Indian men's hockey team is currently third on the points table with 15 points from eight games.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team aims to deliver a strong performance in the final stretch of the FIH Pro League campaign to gain momentum for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled to start in July.
Live streaming details of India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24:
When and where the India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 will be played?
The India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 will be played at Antwerp on Friday, May 24 at 12:30am IST.
Where to watch India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 on TV in India?
The Indian hockey fans can watch India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Sports18 TV channel in India at 12:30am IST on Friday, May 24.
Where to watch live streaming of the India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 match in India?
The Indian fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema.
Indian Men’s Hockey Team:
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami