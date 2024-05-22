Hockey

India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The FIH Pro League 2023-24 resumed on Wednesday with the European leg of the competition. Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will be in action

Photo: Hockey India
The Indian men's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match against Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

The Indian Men's Hockey Team are currently in Europe to fight out the final stretch of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign. Moving forward from Argentina, the team will take Belgium in the mini-tournament in Antwerp on Friday, May 24. (More Hockey News)

The FIH Pro League 2023-24 resumed on Wednesday with the European leg of the competition. Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will be in action. The first half of the Europe leg will take place is in Antwerp, Belgium before it ahead moves to London in June.

The Netherlands are the current FIH Pro League champion in both the men's and women's categories.

After the first two legs of the ongoing FIH Pro League, which were played in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the Indian men's hockey team is currently third on the points table with 15 points from eight games.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team aims to deliver a strong performance in the final stretch of the FIH Pro League campaign to gain momentum for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled to start in July.

India celebrate a goal during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match against Australia in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, February 15. - (Photo: Hockey India)
India Vs Australia, FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live streaming details of India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24:

When and where the India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 will be played?

The India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 will be played at Antwerp on Friday, May 24 at 12:30am IST.

Where to watch India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 on TV in India?

The Indian hockey fans can watch India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Sports18 TV channel in India at 12:30am IST on Friday, May 24.

Where to watch live streaming of the India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24 match in India?

The Indian fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, North Block On High Alert; Search Ops Launched
  2. Man Dies Of Beating In Police Custody In UP's Deoria; Cop Booked For Murder
  3. Car Accident In Pune: Juvenile's Father, Two Pub Employees Sent In Police Custody
  4. Kerala: Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 5-Year-Old Girl In Malappuram | All About The Disease
  5. Tripura To Undertake Cleaning Drive Of Rudrasagar Lake
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah And Rupali Ganguly Return As Maya And Monisha For An Ad
  2. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Makes A Floral Statement In A White Sheer Dress For Her Second Appearance
  3. Eijaz Khan Makes A Confession About Breakup With Pavitra Punia: I’d Just Say That I’m Growing
  4. Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant With Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal? Actress' Rep Addresses Rumours
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari Opts For A Golden Ethnic Outfit For First Cannes 2024 Appearance; Check Out
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow
  2. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Shahid Saikat To Make History As Umpires Announced For Match 1
  3. India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics Beat Indiana Pacers 133-128 In Game 1 - In Pics
  5. RCB Cancel Practice And Presser After Virat Kohli Security Threat; Four Arrested
World News
  1. Deadly Heatwave In Mexico Is Making Monkeys Fall Dead From Trees Like Apples
  2. Experience Detroit's Historic Revival: Here's How To Register For Tickets To Free Concert And Tours At Restored Michigan Central Station!
  3. British and Sherpa Climbers Go Missing While Descending Mt. Everest
  4. Pedigree Dog Food Recall Affects Four States - Everything You Need To Know If You're A Pet Owner
  5. Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi Metro Timings Revised For Polling Day; Congress Tells How PM Name Will Be Decided By INDIA Bloc
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow