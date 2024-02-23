India Vs Australia, FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match On TV And Online

The Indian defence had a fantastic outing against the Dutch and their man-to-man marking was a treat to watch, denying the opponents any space.

The co-ordination between the midfield and forward-line was near perfect.

The Indians used aerial ball to perfection to switch play from one side to the other. The long balls were also used to create scoring opportunities and the hosts will continue to do so to surprise their opponents in the coming two matches.

The focus would surely be on Indian defence, which needs to be on its toes to deny the Australians inroads.