Hockey

Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President

The former Pakistan and China hockey coach is a member of the IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission, and has been an Executive Board member of the FIH since 2016

Tayyab Ikram, Odisha CM, Hockey, FIH, X Photo
Tayyab Ikram (left) with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Photo: X/CMO_Odisha
info_icon

Incumbent International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram is set to be elected unopposed as the head of the world body at its 49th Congress in Muscat, Oman on November 9. (More Hockey News)

The nominations for FIH elections were received by the August 31 deadline for the positions to be elected by the National Associations that are members of the FIH at its Statutory Congress.

Ikram has a long association with the sport. The former Pakistan and China hockey coach is a member of the IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission, and has been an Executive Board member of the FIH since 2016. On 5 November 2022, he was elected as the 13th President of FIH.

The FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) has also completed its assessment of all the candidates nominated for the positions of FIH president and FIH ordinary executive board members and has determined that all nominations submitted meet the required standards and criteria.

While Ikram is the sole candidate for the president's post representing Hong Kong Macau, there is a fight between Danae Andrada Barrios of Uruguay, Germany's Katrin Kauschke and Zambia's Hazel Kennedy for the two positions of FIH Ordinary Executive Board Member female.

Pakistan national hockey team with coaches during the match. - Photo: X/ @thedragflick
Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country

BY PTI

For the two positions of FIH Ordinary Executive Board Member male there is again a three-way battle between Alberto Daniel Budeisky of Argentina, Netherlands' Erik Cornelissen and South Africa's Deon James Morgan.

The EOP will supervise the election process during the Congress.

The aim of the EOP is to ensure that the FIH elections are carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the governing body's Statutes, Integrity Code, Elections Manual and General Regulations.

There is no Indian in the FIH election race.

