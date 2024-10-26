Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors

The Australia and Great Britain colts will battle it out for the top prize in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they face off in Johor Bahru on Saturday (October 25). The match will preceded by the fifth-sixth place and the third-place playoffs of the annual junior hockey tournament. (More Hockey News)
India looked like a strong contender for the final, but a crushing 0-4 defeat to Australia hurt their chances, and a 3-3 draw with New Zealand left them at Australia's mercy. The Aussies won their final pool game against Malaysia by a massive 9-3 margin to cruise into the final, while Great Britain narrowly displaced the Indians.
Though India, Australia and Great Britain all ended up with 10 points in the round-robin league phase, the Kookaburras' goal difference of 12 was head and shoulders ahead of that of Britain (3) and India (2). Hosts Malaysia and Japan will meet in the fifth-sixth place encounter.
Great Britain beat Australia 3-1 in their previous Sultan of Johor Cup face-off in the league stage.
Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the international Under-21 competition, which is held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.
Australia Vs Great Britain, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Australia vs Great Britain, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 final be played?
The Australia vs Great Britain, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 final will be played in Johor Bahru on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 6:05pm IST.
Where will the Australia vs Great Britain, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 final be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.