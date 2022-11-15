Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Hockey India Names 23-Member Men's Squad For Australia Tour

The Indian Hockey Team will play five matches against Australia, beginning November 26 in Adelaide, as part of their preparation for next year's World Cup.

The FIH World Cup will be held from January 13 to 29 next year in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. HI

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 4:11 pm

Experienced dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 23-member men's hockey team in the upcoming tour of Australia, Hockey India said on Tuesday. India will play five matches against Australia, beginning November 26 in Adelaide, as part of their preparation for next year's World Cup. (More Hockey News)

The FIH showpiece will be held from January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. While Harmanpreet will lead the team, Amit Rohidas has been picked as the vice-captain for the upcoming matches.

"The upcoming tour to Australia is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the top contenders at the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023," Indian hockey chief coach Graham Reid said in a release.

"We have picked a solid line of experienced players who we believe can help us in getting the desired results. We have also infused the team with a blend of youngsters to give them exposure of top-level competition and test the depth of our squad." In the forward line, Mandeep Singh has been included along with Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Sumit have been included in the midfield for the tour.

In defence, Varun Kumar makes a return to the team after missing the FIH Pro League matches against New Zealand and Spain in Bhubaneswar.

Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess form the remaining backline.

Harmanpreet led the Indian team to twin wins over New Zealand in the recent FIH Pro League, while finishing 1-1 against Spain in the double leg contest.

Indian Team: 
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas (V/C), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar 

Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh 

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

