England Vs South Africa 2025: Harry Brook Pledges Consistency Despite Series Loss

Harry Brook was not disheartened by England's narrow five-run defeat to South Africa, saying the hosts will prioritise continuity even with Sunday's final ODI being a dead rubber.
South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday, clinching their first ODI series victory in England since 1998.
The Proteas reached 330-8 off the back of a tremendous 85 from Matthew Breetzke and support from Aiden Markram (49), Tristan Stubbs (58) and Dewald Brevis (42).
That was the highest 50-over score ever posted at Lord's, bettered only by England's 334-4 from 60 overs at the 1975 World Cup, and it proved enough to get them over the line.
Joe Root (61), Jacob Bethell (58) and Jos Buttler (61) helped England into contention, as they became only the second team to score 300 runs when chasing in an ODI at Lord's (after India in a narrow win over England in 2002).
But they fell five runs short as Senuran Muthusamy held his nerve against Jofra Archer in the final over, meaning England have now lost five of their last six bilateral ODI series.
Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, England skipper Brook refused to criticise their batting performance, pointing out they were only a lone six from turning things around.
"We are disappointed, obviously, but it was a very good effort to chase that amount of runs. To get within one blow of their score was an awesome effort," he said.
"Baz [Brendon McCullum] and I reckoned they were 10 or 15 over par. With our batting lineup, we want to chase these big scores. Tonight was not our night, but it was a good game to watch.
"It was not about inability. We were unlucky at the top with the new ball to not get a nick. The lads stuck in there in the powerplay, but it just didn't go our way tonight.
"Until the last six to eight overs, we thought we could be back into the game with one big over. That is why we set the team up as it is. To get that close was a very good effort."
Asked how England would line up for Sunday's final ODI, Brook added: "It is about continuity. That is what brings the best team. I will talk to Baz and we will come up with a team, but it will be similar."
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, meanwhile, credited the tourists' resilience after they were dropped to 93-3, with Breetzke and Stubbs putting on a 147-run partnership.
He said: "If I look at it, when Dewald Brevis came in, 270 seemed a good score. Him and Matthew Breetzke kept going, so when we got to 330, that was more than I would have taken. The wicket got better and pace was not as good off the wicket and they showed that too.
"Something special was all that was required from one of their batters. They had to keep going, but we were quietly confident."