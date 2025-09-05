England Vs South Africa 2025: Harry Brook Pledges Consistency Despite Series Loss

Harry Brook remains upbeat after England’s defeat to South Africa, stressing continuity and long-term vision as England prepare for upcoming challenges in the 2025 series

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs South Africa 2025: Harry Brook Pledges Consistency Despite Series Loss
England Vs South Africa 2025: Harry Brook Pledges Consistency Despite Series Loss
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chasing 331, England ended on 325/9, losing by just five runs despite Harry Brook’s fight during 2nd ODI

  • Harry Brook dismissed fatigue as an excuse, stressing England need consistency in selection and mindset

  • Part-timers Jacks and Bethell leaked 112 runs in 10 overs, a key factor in the defeat

Harry Brook was not disheartened by England's narrow five-run defeat to South Africa, saying the hosts will prioritise continuity even with Sunday's final ODI being a dead rubber. 

South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday, clinching their first ODI series victory in England since 1998.

The Proteas reached 330-8 off the back of a tremendous 85 from Matthew Breetzke and support from Aiden Markram (49), Tristan Stubbs (58) and Dewald Brevis (42).

That was the highest 50-over score ever posted at Lord's, bettered only by England's 334-4 from 60 overs at the 1975 World Cup, and it proved enough to get them over the line.

Joe Root (61), Jacob Bethell (58) and Jos Buttler (61) helped England into contention, as they became only the second team to score 300 runs when chasing in an ODI at Lord's (after India in a narrow win over England in 2002).

But they fell five runs short as Senuran Muthusamy held his nerve against Jofra Archer in the final over, meaning England have now lost five of their last six bilateral ODI series.

Related Content
Related Content

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, England skipper Brook refused to criticise their batting performance, pointing out they were only a lone six from turning things around.

"We are disappointed, obviously, but it was a very good effort to chase that amount of runs. To get within one blow of their score was an awesome effort," he said.

"Baz [Brendon McCullum] and I reckoned they were 10 or 15 over par. With our batting lineup, we want to chase these big scores. Tonight was not our night, but it was a good game to watch.

"It was not about inability. We were unlucky at the top with the new ball to not get a nick. The lads stuck in there in the powerplay, but it just didn't go our way tonight.

"Until the last six to eight overs, we thought we could be back into the game with one big over. That is why we set the team up as it is. To get that close was a very good effort."

Asked how England would line up for Sunday's final ODI, Brook added: "It is about continuity. That is what brings the best team. I will talk to Baz and we will come up with a team, but it will be similar."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, meanwhile, credited the tourists' resilience after they were dropped to 93-3, with Breetzke and Stubbs putting on a 147-run partnership.

He said: "If I look at it, when Dewald Brevis came in, 270 seemed a good score. Him and Matthew Breetzke kept going, so when we got to 330, that was more than I would have taken. The wicket got better and pace was not as good off the wicket and they showed that too.

"Something special was all that was required from one of their batters. They had to keep going, but we were quietly confident."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  2. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  3. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  5. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  5. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

  3. Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

  4. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

  5. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  3. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  4. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  5. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?