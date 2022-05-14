Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Getafe, Mallorca, Granada Among Five Teams Fight To Avoid La Liga 2021-22 Relegation

Levante have already assured themselves of relegation in the La Liga 2021-22. Mallorca and Alaves are currently at 18th and 19th spots in the table.

Getafe, Mallorca, Granada Among Five Teams Fight To Avoid La Liga 2021-22 Relegation
Action during Real Madrid versus Levante encounter in La Liga 2021-22. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 9:28 am

With the top spots in the Spanish La Liga 2021-22 almost completely decided, the drama is at the bottom of the standings. Five teams — Getafe, Granada, Cadiz, Mallorca and Alaves — are all trying to avoid finishing in the 18th and 19th places and joining Levante, already assured of relegation, in the second division next season. (More Football News)

Mallorca and Alaves are currently in the bottom three and need to overhaul rivals over their final two games to stay up. All the matches with any implications in standings will be played at the same time on Sunday.

Getafe enter the penultimate round in the best position of the desperate bunch. The team that Quique Sánchez Flores helped turn around when he returned for a third stint in charge needs only one point from its remaining two games.

Related stories

La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema Equals Record Of Raul Gonzalez In Real Madrid’s Win Over Levante

La Liga 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Beat Elche To Earn UEFA Champions League Spot For 10th Straight Year

La Liga 2021-22: Barcelona Beat 10-Man Celta Vigo 3-1 After Ronald Araujo Suffers Concussion

Getafe first face a tough test at home against a Barcelona team that is still looking to lock up a second-place finish. The league runners-up earn a berth in the Spanish Super Cup.

Granada, which has won two straight under new coach Aitor Karanka, is four points clear of the drop before it visit Real Betis. Cadiz is only two points from danger. It host champion Real Madrid on Sunday and then will play Alaves in the final round in what could be a winner-take-all showdown.

“I hope Real Madrid plays well but that Cádiz plays even better, and that we have the eye of the tiger, go for the match and try to win it,” Cádiz coach Sergio González said Thursday. Mallorca must win their last two games, starting at home against Rayo Vallecano, and hope that its rivals drop points.

“We are alive. We have two more finals left,” Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre said after his team took a point in a scoreless draw at Sevilla on Wednesday.

Alaves has the most difficult task of all. The Basque Country club is four points from safety and needs to beat Levante and then hope it reaches the last match against Cádiz with its chances alive. The club said it would pay for the tickets and the bus ride for about 400 fans to go to Sunday’s match at Levante in Valencia.

Near the top of the standings, Sevilla still needs to wrap up fourth place and the last Champions League berth. The team leads fifth-place Betis by five points before visiting Atlético Madrid.

Tags

Sports La Liga 2021-22 Getafe Granada Cadiz Mallorca Alaves Football Barcelona Real Madrid Real Betis Sevilla Valencia Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read