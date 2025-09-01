Yoane Wissa Demands Brentford Exit Amid Newcastle United Links

Yoanne Wissa accused Brentford of breaking promises regarding a summer transfer amid links to Newcastle United

Brentford Yoanne Wissa file photo
File photo of Yoanne Wissa in action for Brentford. Photo: File
Summary
  • Yoane Wissa criticised Brentford hierarchy over broken promises

  • Newcastle United has reportedly bid for Wissa amid ongoing striker search

  • Wissa has scored 49 goals in 149 appearances for Brentford

Brentford's hierarchy have come in for criticism from Yoane Wissa after the striker used social media to plead for a move away from the club.

Newcastle United have had Wissa in their sights all summer, with the Magpies reportedly having several bids turned down for the 28-year-old.

While Nick Woltemade joined on Saturday to at least ease some of Eddie Howe's striking concerns, Newcastle remain in the market for another attacker.

Alexander Isak's future may well be resolved by Monday's transfer deadline, with the Sweden international having refused to play for Newcastle since halfway through pre-season as he attempts to push through a move to Liverpool.

It has been a similar story for Wissa at Brentford, with Keith Andrews having been left without the DR Congo international, who scored 19 Premier League goals in 35 appearances for the Bees last season.

Andrews said after Brentford's loss at Sunderland on Saturday that he expects Wissa to stay put, but on Sunday, the player posted on his Instagram account, accusing Brentford of failing to keep their promises.

Wissa wrote: "Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford. As a result, I wanted to speak directly and honestly about exactly where things stand.

"I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window, I feel compelled [to] make it clear that I want to leave Brentford. I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer.

"I have always given 100% for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

"Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

"Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

"During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

"Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step. I received a formal offer from another Premier League club and communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

"Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

"I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout. 

"I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts. In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price."

Wissa added that while he thanked Brentford fans for their "support and understanding", he feels staying beyond the end of the transfer window would "tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club".

Newcastle reportedly made an offer worth £40m plus £5m in add-ons for Wissa earlier this week.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is another mooted target, but Newcastle have seen two offers turned down by Wolves, who are reluctant to sell their key attacker so late in the window.

