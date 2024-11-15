Football

WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor

As things stand, City sit top of the Women’s Super League (WSL) one point above closest rivals Chelsea on 19 points

Chelsea-Women-WSL
Gareth Taylor has suggested Manchester City's clash with Chelsea could determine the WSL champions
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor did not understate the importance of his side’s upcoming visit to Chelsea as he described the clash as “more than just a game”. (More Football News)

City currently sit top of the Women’s Super League (WSL) one point above closest rivals Chelsea on 19 points. The defending champions hold a game in hand, however, after their match against Manchester United was postponed.

Both enter the match undefeated, with Chelsea earning six wins from six while Manchester City have six wins and one draw from seven matches, only taking a point away at Arsenal.

Taylor’s managerial adversary, Sonia Bompastor, will be aiming to become the first-ever coach to win each of their first seven games in the WSL.

With City unbeaten in their last three WSL meetings with Chelsea (W2 D1), Taylor is aware of the impact a positive result at Stamford Bridge could have on his title aspirations.

Chelsea beat Liverpool to stay perfect in the WSL
Liverpool 0-3 Chelsea, WSL: Bompastor's Blues Stay Perfect

BY Stats Perform

"It is more than just another game, of course. We have proven so far that we can play good stuff and have got good results along the way," he said in his press conference.

"We have been difficult to play against. There is no denying, these games are really important. For us, it is a good game and the fact it is Stamford Bridge gives us something different. We are looking forward to the challenge.

"It is a game that everyone is excited about."

It will be the first time the two teams have met at Chelsea’s iconic stadium. The Blues have won all six of their previous matches at Stamford Bridge in the WSL by an aggregate score of 17-4.

It is the most any team has ever played in the competition at a home venue while maintaining a 100% win record.

While City won this fixture at Kingsmeadow last year, earning a 1-0 victory over Chelsea through a Bunny Shaw goal, their opponents ultimately went on to claim the title on goal difference on the final day.

Yet when asked whether outcomes in games against Chelsea will decide the title, he said: "Everything would suggest that [it will]. It's too hard to say. They have made a good start, similar to us.

"I think for us we want to stay consistent, I think that's really important. The league table at the moment looks a little lopsided because they have a game to play and of course we want to make sure that we can give the best versions of ourselves in order to get the best result.

"I think that trying to win the game for us is the objective and it never changes.

"And we have a real good opportunity to do that, particularly with some of the performances that we have seen already this season and that for us is going to be our main goal in this game, to go to win."

There was positive injury news ahead of the clash as Taylor confirmed top scorer Shaw would be fit to start, though fans will face a nervy wait for top assister Lauren Hemp’s late fitness test to determine whether the England winger will be involved.

