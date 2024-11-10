Football

Liverpool 0-3 Chelsea, WSL: Bompastor's Blues Stay Perfect

The Blues made it six wins from six to start the season as Mayra Ramirez, Guro Reiten and Agnes Beever-Jones did the damage on Sunday

Womens Super League
Chelsea beat Liverpool to stay perfect in the WSL
Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor maintained her pristine record in the Women's Super League with a 3-0 defeat of Liverpool.  (More Football News)

The Blues made it six wins from six to start the season as Mayra Ramirez, Guro Reiten and Agnes Beever-Jones did the damage on Sunday.

Two goals in the space of five minutes towards the end of the first half put Chelsea in complete control at St Helens Stadium.

Ramirez opened the scoring, converting on the rebound after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had hit the woodwork, and Reiten swiftly doubled the Blues' lead when she capitalised on a mistake from Liverpool goalkeeper Rachael Laws.

The Reds beat Chelsea 4-3 in May, but any hopes of a Liverpool comeback were extinguished when Chelsea added a third in the 90th minute through substitute Beever-Jones.

Women's Super League: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal - | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle

BY Photo Webdesk

Chelsea are a point behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, while Liverpool sit sixth ahead of next week's Merseyside derby against Everton.

Data Debrief: Six of the best from the Blues

Chelsea have won their opening six matches of a WSL season for the first time, becoming the third club to do so, after Arsenal (2018-19, 2021-22, 2022-23) and Man City (2016, 2017-18).

Bompastor, meanwhile, is the first manager to win each of their first four away games in the competition. The Blues have already scored 17 goals on the road this season with the previous most scored under a manager after four away games being 11, set by Jonas Eidevall at Arsenal. 

It was a dominant display from the visitors, who had 66.6% possession and 48 touches in Liverpool's box, with the Reds managing just 17 in Chelsea's area. The Blues had 16 shots, got nine of those on target, and finished with 2.74 expected goals (xG).

