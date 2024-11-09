Football

WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle

Manchester City consolidated their top spot in the Women's Super League 2024-25 table with a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Star forward Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick with J. Roord the other goal for the hosts. In the other game, Arsenal continued their impressive form under interim boss Renee Slegers as they put five past Brighton at the Emirates. Beth Mead (13'), Caitlin Foord (22'), Frida Maanum (25'), Lina Hurtig (76') and Alessia Russo were the goal scorers as the Gunners put in an impressive showing.