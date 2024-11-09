Manchester City's Chloe Kelly waves to fans after the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Lauren Hemp controls the ball during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jill Roord celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jill Roord scores their side's third goal during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Tottenham Hotspur's Jessica Naz, left, and Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy battle for the ball during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Molly Bartrip battle for the ball during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville, left, and Manchester City's Kerstin Casparij in action during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City Women and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City Women and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.