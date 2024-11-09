Football

WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle

Manchester City consolidated their top spot in the Women's Super League 2024-25 table with a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Star forward Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick with J. Roord the other goal for the hosts. In the other game, Arsenal continued their impressive form under interim boss Renee Slegers as they put five past Brighton at the Emirates. Beth Mead (13'), Caitlin Foord (22'), Frida Maanum (25'), Lina Hurtig (76') and Alessia Russo were the goal scorers as the Gunners put in an impressive showing.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Women's Super League soccer photos_Chloe Kelly
Women's Super League: Manchester City's Chloe Kelly waves to fans | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly waves to fans after the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

2/9
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Womens Super League soccer photos_Khadija Shaw
Women's Super League: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, right, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

3/9
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Womens Super League soccer photos_ Lauren Hemp
Women's Super League: Manchester City's Lauren Hemp controls the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp controls the ball during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

4/9
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Womens Super League soccer photos_ Jill Roord
Women's Super League: Manchester City's Jill Roord celebrates scoring their side's third goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Jill Roord celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

5/9
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Womens Super League soccer photos_Jill Roord
Women's Super League: Manchester City's Jill Roord scores their side's third goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Jill Roord scores their side's third goal during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

6/9
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Womens Super League soccer photos_ Jessica Naz
Women's Super League: Tottenham Hotspur's Jessica Naz, left, and Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy battle for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tottenham Hotspur's Jessica Naz, left, and Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy battle for the ball during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

7/9
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Womens Super League soccer photos_Alanna Kennedy
Women's Super League: Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Molly Bartrip battle for the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Molly Bartrip battle for the ball during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

8/9
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Womens Super League soccer photos_Ashleigh Neville
Women's Super League: Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville, left, and Manchester City's Kerstin Casparij in action | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville, left, and Manchester City's Kerstin Casparij in action during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City Women and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

9/9
Manchester City Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Womens Super League soccer photos_Khadija Shaw
Women's Super League: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring during the Women's Super League match between Manchester City Women and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: UAE To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Rohit Sharma To Travel Down Under, But Perth Test Participation Doubtful - Report
  3. BGT: Dhruv Jurel's Impressive Show Puts Strong Case For His Middle-Order Spot In Playing XI At Perth
  4. ACC Announces U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule: India And Pakistan Placed In Group A - Check Fixtures
  5. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
Football News
  1. WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle
  2. Canada Football Reviews Paris Olympics Drone-Spying Scandal, Cites Past 'Unacceptable Culture'
  3. Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United Live Streaming, Audi 2024 MLS Cup: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  4. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
  5. Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  2. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  3. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah
  2. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  3. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  4. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Pakistan: At Least 20 Killed, 30 Injured In Railway Station Bomb Blast
  2. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  3. Trump Puts Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call
  4. Indonesia: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Continues To Unleash Towering Column Of Hot Clouds
  5. Chile: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Coast; No Damage Reported
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video