Football

League Cup: Frida Maanum Ruled Out Of Norway's Euro 2025 Qualifiers After Sunday's Collapse

The 24-year-old Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball in stoppage time and left the field on a stretcher before Arsenal clinched a 1-0 victory in extra-time

Arsenal’s Frida Maanum collapsed during Sunday’s League Cup final win against Chelsea. Photo: (David Davies/PA)
Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum will not feature in Norway’s upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers after collapsing in Sunday’s League Cup final win against Chelsea.

The Gunners announced on Tuesday that Maanum was “doing well” and was being assessed by medical staff and on Wednesday added she will not be joining up with Norway’s squad.

A club statement read: “Frida Maanum will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team at Arsenal this week and will therefore not meet up with the Norwegian national team before their game on Friday.

“We are liaising closely with the Norwegian medical team. Frida is stable and doing well and we’ll share further updates as and when we receive them.”

Norway will launch their Euro qualifying campaign at home against Group A rivals Finland on Friday and play the Netherlands in Breda next Tuesday.

Sunday’s final at Molineux was halted for seven minutes as Maanum was treated by medics.

Arsenal later confirmed she did not lose consciousness and, after travelling back from Wolverhampton with the team, did not require hospital treatment.

Maanum was substituted before Stina Blackstenius’ 116th-minute goal saw Jonas Eidevall’s side lift the trophy for a second successive season.

