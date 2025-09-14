West Ham 0-3 Tottenham: Bergvall Stars And Soucek Sent Off In Comfortable Derby Win

Tottenham defeated a 10-man West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday
Tottenham earned a 3-0 derby win to bounce back from defeat in their previous Premier League games
Spurs sit level with Arsenal at the top of the early-season standings
Tottenham coasted to a 3-0 derby win over 10-man West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, with Lucas Bergvall scoring his first Premier League goal.
Spurs went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, their first Premier League loss under Thomas Frank.
But they issued an emphatic response, running riot in the second half after seeing an early Cristian Romero header disallowed.
Mohammed Kudus – who was continually booed on his first return to West Ham – saw his right-wing corner powered home by Romero in the 19th minute, but referee Jarred Gillett disallowed the goal due to Micky van de Ven's push on Kyle Walker-Peters.
However, some more dreadful set-piece defending from West Ham was punished in the 47th minute, with Pape Matar Sarr nodding in from Xavi Simons' deep corner.
Things soon got worse for the hosts as Tomas Soucek caught Joao Palhinha's shin with a desperate lunge and received a straight red card in the 54th minute.
Moments after play restarted, Bergvall looped a wonderful header into the far corner from Romero's searching pass over the top.
Van de Ven put the result beyond all doubt in the 64th minute, sweeping home after Bergvall's enterprising run into the area, while only a fine save from Mads Hermansen denied Kudus a late fourth.
While Spurs sit level with Arsenal at the top of the early-season standings, ahead of Chelsea's trip to Brentford later on Saturday, West Ham remain in the relegation zone.
Data Debrief: Another miserable outing for West Ham
West Ham's 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest eased some of the pressure on boss Graham Potter, but he will face renewed scrutiny after another woeful defeat.
All three of their defeats in the Premier League this season have come by a margin of three goals or more (also 0-3 versus Sunderland and 1-5 against Chelsea).
This is the joint-earliest point at which a side has lost three games by a three-goal margin in any Premier League season, level with Bournemouth in 2022-23.
Spurs, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League wins under Frank, as many shutouts as they managed in their previous 26 league games.
Bergvall was the standout performer, registering a goal and an assist. At the age of 19 years and 223 days, he is the second-youngest player to achieve that feat for Spurs in a Premier League game, after Nick Barmby against Nottingham Forest in December 1992 (18 years, 321 days).