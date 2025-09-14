West Ham 0-3 Tottenham: Bergvall Stars And Soucek Sent Off In Comfortable Derby Win

West Ham vs Tottenham Match Report: But they issued an emphatic response, running riot in the second half after seeing an early Cristian Romero header disallowed

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Ham vs Tottenham Match Report
Lucas Bergvall celebrates after scoring against West Ham
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tottenham defeated a 10-man West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday

  • Tottenham earned a 3-0 derby win to bounce back from defeat in their previous Premier League games

  • Spurs sit level with Arsenal at the top of the early-season standings

Tottenham coasted to a 3-0 derby win over 10-man West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, with Lucas Bergvall scoring his first Premier League goal. 

Spurs went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, their first Premier League loss under Thomas Frank.

But they issued an emphatic response, running riot in the second half after seeing an early Cristian Romero header disallowed.

Mohammed Kudus – who was continually booed on his first return to West Ham – saw his right-wing corner powered home by Romero in the 19th minute, but referee Jarred Gillett disallowed the goal due to Micky van de Ven's push on Kyle Walker-Peters.

However, some more dreadful set-piece defending from West Ham was punished in the 47th minute, with Pape Matar Sarr nodding in from Xavi Simons' deep corner.

Things soon got worse for the hosts as Tomas Soucek caught Joao Palhinha's shin with a desperate lunge and received a straight red card in the 54th minute. 

Moments after play restarted, Bergvall looped a wonderful header into the far corner from Romero's searching pass over the top.

Related Content
Related Content

Van de Ven put the result beyond all doubt in the 64th minute, sweeping home after Bergvall's enterprising run into the area, while only a fine save from Mads Hermansen denied Kudus a late fourth.

While Spurs sit level with Arsenal at the top of the early-season standings, ahead of Chelsea's trip to Brentford later on Saturday, West Ham remain in the relegation zone.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Another miserable outing for West Ham

West Ham's 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest eased some of the pressure on boss Graham Potter, but he will face renewed scrutiny after another woeful defeat.

All three of their defeats in the Premier League this season have come by a margin of three goals or more (also 0-3 versus Sunderland and 1-5 against Chelsea). 

This is the joint-earliest point at which a side has lost three games by a three-goal margin in any Premier League season, level with Bournemouth in 2022-23.

Spurs, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in all three of their Premier League wins under Frank, as many shutouts as they managed in their previous 26 league games.

Bergvall was the standout performer, registering a goal and an assist. At the age of 19 years and 223 days, he is the second-youngest player to achieve that feat for Spurs in a Premier League game, after Nick Barmby against Nottingham Forest in December 1992 (18 years, 321 days).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Asalanka Lauds Thushara, Chameera For 'Dream Start'

  3. India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

  5. Chris Lynn Smashes Five Consecutive Sixes To Score Century In Vitality Blast 2025 Semi-Final: Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  2. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  3. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  4. PM Modi Makes First Trip To Manipur Since 2023 Ethnic Clashes: What’s In The Offing?

  5. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  2. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  3. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  4. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  5. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions