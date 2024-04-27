Football

West Ham Vs Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Says There Will Be 'Fire' If I Speak After Jurgen Klopp Clash

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes fading away following their 2-2 draw at West Ham, most of the attention was towards the flare-up between Salah and Klopp in the latter stages of the contest

Mohamed Salah (L) and Jurgen Klopp (R) exchanging words at the London Stadium Photo: File
Mohamed Salah refused to talk to the media following a touchline clash with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, saying there would be "fire" if he spoke. (More Football News)

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes are hanging by a thread following a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday, and much of the discussion after the game centered on a flare-up between Salah and Klopp in the latter stages of the contest.

Salah, dropped from the starting XI for the visit to the London Stadium, was involved in a furious confrontation with Klopp prior to being substituted on, with the pair having to be separated by Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez.

Following the game, Salah made a comment as he walked through the media area, refusing to conduct interviews with the press.

"If I speak today there will be fire," Salah stated as he refused to discuss the incident.

Klopp was also not very forthcoming on the confrontation after a draw which leaves his team two points off leaders Arsenal and a point behind second-placed Manchester City having played at least a game less than both of their title rivals.

When asked about the Salah dispute, Klopp told TNT Sports: "I'm not in the mood to talk about that to be honest or look at that at all."

Klopp has just three games left of his Liverpool tenure, and despite the success he has endured at Anfield, including a Premier League title and Champions League glory, it's at risk of ending in a damp squib.

Klopp hopes his team can avoid that disappointing conclusion by finding their form again over the remainder of the campaign. 

"We had to win here, we knew that, and we didn't," Klopp continued. "Now we have a little bit more time between now and the next game.

"We try to get the boys ready again and we will go again."

