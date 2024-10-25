Football

Werder Bremen Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga: Victor Boniface In Contention After Recovering From Car Crash Injuries

The 23-year-old, who scored 14 league goals as Leverkusen won their first top-flight title last season, sustained minor injuries to his hand and foot in the collision.

Victor Boniface missed Bayer Leverkusen's midweek Champions League game
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface has recovered well after suffering minor injuries in a car crash and could make Saturday's trip to Werder Bremen, Xabi Alonso has revealed. (More Football News)

Nigeria international Boniface was a passenger in a car that crashed one day after he scored the winner in the Bundesliga champions' 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

But Alonso has confirmed he is in contention to be involved this weekend, saying on Friday: "We will decide after training today.

"He had a few days to put it behind him. I saw him yesterday and he said he felt better.

"We will wait. If he feels better then he will travel with us to Bremen. Today is training and the last test."

Boniface has scored five league goals so far this season, but he missed their 1-1 Champions League draw at Brest on Wednesday.

Leverkusen are currently fourth in the Bundesliga on 14 points, three off the top after only winning one of their last three matches.

They will be without midfielder Amine Adli for several months after he broke his fibula in the game against Brest, and Alonso recognises he will be a major loss.

"A big loss for us. We will miss him," Alonso said. "A very important player for the squad and always a big influence.

"It was the worst news. Now we have to wait a long time for him."

