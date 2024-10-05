Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Holstein Kiel, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Denied Win On Landmark Outing

Bayer Leverkusen again let a lead slip, having to settle for a 2-2 draw against Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga, in Xabi Alonso's 100th match in charge of the club. (More Football News)
Victor Boniface slotted in after just four minutes to put the hosts in front, netting his fourth league goal of the campaign.
And Leverkusen struck again before Kiel could recover, with Jonas Hofmann's low drive getting the better of Timon Weiner, who should have done better, to put them 2-0 up inside eight minutes.
Kiel, however, refused to back down and pulled one back on the stroke of half-time thanks to Max Geschwill's far-post header.
Jeremie Frimpong then brought down Armin Gigovic in the box, and Fiete Arp made no mistake from the spot as he got the promoted side back on level terms in the 69th minute.
Leverkusen missed the chance to go level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, and instead sit fifth.
Data Debrief: An early lead slips
Alonso would have been hoping to mark his 100th game in charge with a much more positive result, especially having won 66 of his first 99 in charge.
It was not for lack of trying though, as they had 23 shots in the game, seven of which were on target - a much-improved tally from their meagre three attempts against Bayern last weekend.
In fact, The Werkself have still taken the most shots (117) and had the most on-target (44) in the Bundesliga so far this season.
However, they have also dropped seven points from winning positions in the competition, with only Bochum and Wolfsburg (both eight) losing more, and that is something Alonso will be keen to stamp out sooner rather than later.