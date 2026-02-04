Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 St. Pauli Highlights, DFB-Pokal: Werkself Add Gloss With Injury-Time Finish

Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann celebrates after scoring during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Bayer Leverkusen booked their place in the 2025–26 DFB-Pokal semi-finals with a convincing 3–0 win over St. Pauli at the BayArena, extending their strong cup run for a third consecutive season. Martin Terrier opened the scoring in the first half before Patrik Schick doubled the lead with a neat finish after the break. Jonas Hofmann wrapped up the win deep in stoppage time to seal a comfortable progression for the home side. Leverkusen controlled much of the game, showing their superiority in attack and defence against a resilient but ultimately outmatched St. Pauli, who couldn’t capitalise on their limited chances as they exit the competition.

3 Feb 2026, 11:35:04 pm IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Greetings! A very warm welcome to all our readers. We are back with an exciting Tuesday night football blog and this time it's unmissable action from DFB-Pokal, featuring the German Titans Bayer Leverkusen and visitors St. Pauli. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

4 Feb 2026, 12:17:45 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Head-To-Head Matches: 8 Bayern Leverkusen: 4 St. Pauli: 1 Draw: 3

4 Feb 2026, 12:32:41 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: LEV Starting XI Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Blaswich (GK) - Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba - Vazquez, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo - Terrier, Tillman - Schick

4 Feb 2026, 01:09:17 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: STP Starting XI St. Pauli (3-4-1-2): Voll (GK) - Mets, Sands, Andō - Pyrka, Rasmussen, Fujita, Oppie - Sinani - Kaars, Pereira Lage

4 Feb 2026, 01:41:44 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Kick Off! First half underway at BayArena as Bayer Leverkusen take early control of possession, while St. Pauli sit deep and look to break on the counter in this DFB-Pokal clash.

4 Feb 2026, 01:42:51 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 16' LEV 0-0 STP Big chance for Bayer Leverkusen! Patrik Schick fires a left-footed effort from the middle of the box after a neat setup by Martin Terrier, but the shot is bravely blocked inside the area.

4 Feb 2026, 01:43:58 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 24' LEV 0-0 STP 23’ Huge let-off for Bayer Leverkusen! Joel Chima Fujita gets a clear look in the middle after a setup from Martijn Kaars, but drags his right-footed shot just wide to the left.

4 Feb 2026, 01:53:46 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 31' LEV 1-0 STP Martin Terrier finds the breakthrough! A clinical, low finish from the center of the box into the bottom left corner. Leverkusen’s pressure finally pays off, and they lead at the BayArena.

4 Feb 2026, 02:03:59 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 41' LEV 1-0 STP A brave bit of play from the visitors. Mathias Rasmussen picks out Louis Oppie in a pocket of space outside the area. Oppie doesn't hesitate, unleashing a powerful left-footed drive, but the Leverkusen defense stays organized. The shot is blocked before it can test Janis Blaswich. A warning sign for the hosts, St. Pauli aren't going into the break without a fight.

4 Feb 2026, 02:06:54 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Halftime! | LEV 1-0 STP he whistle blows for the break, and it’s Bayer Leverkusen who lead in this DFB-Pokal quarter-final. It was a half of patient dominance for the hosts. Martin Terrier provided the breakthrough in the 31st minute with a clinical low finish, rewarding Kasper Hjulmand’s side for their control of the ball. St. Pauli have looked to threaten on the counter, most notably through Louis Oppie’s late blocked effort, but they’ve struggled to consistently test Janis Blaswich.

4 Feb 2026, 02:31:23 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Second Half Begins We are back underway at the BayArena. No changes from either manager at the break, as Kasper Hjulmand and Alexander Blessin stick with their starting XIs for now.

4 Feb 2026, 02:33:04 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 58 LEV 1-0 STP LEVERKUSEN SUBSTITUTION: Ezequiel Fernandez comes on for Exequiel Palacios. Fresh legs in the midfield for the hosts as they look to protect their 1-0 lead and maintain control for the final half-hour.

4 Feb 2026, 02:58:38 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 63' LEV 2-0 STP Goal for Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Corner comes in, Aleix García with the assist, and Patrik Schick reacts quickest inside the six-yard box, guiding a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Leverkusen lead 2–0 over FC St. Pauli.

4 Feb 2026, 03:01:45 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 75' LEV 2-0 STP So close for Bayer 04 Leverkusen! Jonas Hofmann tries his luck from distance after a neat layoff by Ezequiel Fernández, but his right-footed effort smashes against the left post. St. Pauli survive a scare.

4 Feb 2026, 03:09:29 am IST Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 90+2' LEV 3-0 STP Bayer 04 Leverkusen seal it on the break. Alejandro Grimaldo drives the counter and squares it across goal, and Jonas Hofmann finishes from close range on the right side of the six-yard box. It’s 3–0 against FC St. Pauli.