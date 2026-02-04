Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 St. Pauli Highlights, DFB-Pokal: Werkself Add Gloss With Injury-Time Finish

Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Greetings!
A very warm welcome to all our readers. We are back with an exciting Tuesday night football blog and this time it's unmissable action from DFB-Pokal, featuring the German Titans Bayer Leverkusen and visitors St. Pauli. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Head-To-Head
Matches: 8
Bayern Leverkusen: 4
St. Pauli: 1
Draw: 3
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: LEV Starting XI
Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Blaswich (GK) - Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba - Vazquez, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo - Terrier, Tillman - Schick
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: STP Starting XI
St. Pauli (3-4-1-2): Voll (GK) - Mets, Sands, Andō - Pyrka, Rasmussen, Fujita, Oppie - Sinani - Kaars, Pereira Lage
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Kick Off!
First half underway at BayArena as Bayer Leverkusen take early control of possession, while St. Pauli sit deep and look to break on the counter in this DFB-Pokal clash.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 16' LEV 0-0 STP
Big chance for Bayer Leverkusen! Patrik Schick fires a left-footed effort from the middle of the box after a neat setup by Martin Terrier, but the shot is bravely blocked inside the area.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 24' LEV 0-0 STP
23’ Huge let-off for Bayer Leverkusen! Joel Chima Fujita gets a clear look in the middle after a setup from Martijn Kaars, but drags his right-footed shot just wide to the left.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 31' LEV 1-0 STP
Martin Terrier finds the breakthrough! A clinical, low finish from the center of the box into the bottom left corner. Leverkusen’s pressure finally pays off, and they lead at the BayArena.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 41' LEV 1-0 STP
A brave bit of play from the visitors. Mathias Rasmussen picks out Louis Oppie in a pocket of space outside the area. Oppie doesn't hesitate, unleashing a powerful left-footed drive, but the Leverkusen defense stays organized.
The shot is blocked before it can test Janis Blaswich. A warning sign for the hosts, St. Pauli aren't going into the break without a fight.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Halftime! | LEV 1-0 STP
he whistle blows for the break, and it’s Bayer Leverkusen who lead in this DFB-Pokal quarter-final.
It was a half of patient dominance for the hosts. Martin Terrier provided the breakthrough in the 31st minute with a clinical low finish, rewarding Kasper Hjulmand’s side for their control of the ball. St. Pauli have looked to threaten on the counter, most notably through Louis Oppie’s late blocked effort, but they’ve struggled to consistently test Janis Blaswich.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Second Half Begins
We are back underway at the BayArena. No changes from either manager at the break, as Kasper Hjulmand and Alexander Blessin stick with their starting XIs for now.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 58 LEV 1-0 STP
LEVERKUSEN SUBSTITUTION: Ezequiel Fernandez comes on for Exequiel Palacios. Fresh legs in the midfield for the hosts as they look to protect their 1-0 lead and maintain control for the final half-hour.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 63' LEV 2-0 STP
Goal for Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Corner comes in, Aleix García with the assist, and Patrik Schick reacts quickest inside the six-yard box, guiding a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Leverkusen lead 2–0 over FC St. Pauli.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: 75' LEV 2-0 STP
So close for Bayer 04 Leverkusen! Jonas Hofmann tries his luck from distance after a neat layoff by Ezequiel Fernández, but his right-footed effort smashes against the left post. St. Pauli survive a scare.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: GOAL! | 90+2' LEV 3-0 STP
Bayer 04 Leverkusen seal it on the break. Alejandro Grimaldo drives the counter and squares it across goal, and Jonas Hofmann finishes from close range on the right side of the six-yard box. It’s 3–0 against FC St. Pauli.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs St. Pauli Live Score, DFB-Pokal: Fulltime! | LEV 3-0 STP
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-0 FC St. Pauli in this DFB-Pokal quarter-final, and with that convincing win, Leverkusen are through to the 2025-26 DFB-Pokal semi-finals. They’ll now prepare for the last four as they chase another shot at cup glory after their strong run in recent seasons.
Thank you for joining.