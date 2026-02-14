Rennes 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1: Managerless Hosts Stun Leaders At Roazhon Park

Rennes sacked Habib Beye earlier this week after a poor run of form, and reserve team boss Sebastien Tambouret steered them to an impressive victory on Friday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paris Saint-Germain
Rennes celebrate their goal against PSG
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rennes stunned Ligue 1 leaders PSG at Roazhon Park

  • Victory saw Rennes end their six-game winless run against PSG in Ligue 1

  • A win for Lens would take them above PSG in the table

Paris Saint-Germain were dealt just their third Ligue 1 defeat of the season as managerless Rennes beat Luis Enrique's side 3-1 at Roazhon Park. 

Rennes sacked Habib Beye earlier this week after a poor run of form, and reserve team boss Sebastien Tambouret steered them to an impressive victory on Friday. 

Despite making a strong start, the Parisiens fell behind in the 34th minute when Mousa Tamari teased Willian Pacho before cutting inside and firing into the bottom-left corner. 

Joao Neves almost provided an instant response for the visitors when he glanced Nuno Mendes' cross just wide before the break, but Rennes continued to look dangerous. 

A loose touch from Illia Zabarnyi 45 seconds into the second half allowed Arnaud Nordin a clean run on goal, but under pressure from Pacho, he was unable to hit the target. 

However, Rennes doubled their lead in the 69th minute through Esteban Lepaul, who rose highest to power Sebastian Szymanski's inviting corner home with a thumping header.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

But just two minutes later, Ousmane Dembele halved the deficit when he flicked Mendes' deflected cross past Brice Samba, but it was not enough for the defending champions. 

Related Content
Related Content

Breel Embolo sealed the win nine minutes from time, combining with fellow substitute Ludovic Blas to chest home and clinch a first league win since January 3. 

Data Debrief: Dembele's half-century overshadowed by rampant Rennes

Rennes ended a six-game winless run against PSG in Ligue 1 with a stunning performance here, but they were made to work for their win, having seen their opponents register an expected goals (xG) total of 3.62 from their 22 shots to Rennes' 1.36 from 13 attempts. 

And the result also piled more misery on former favourite Dembele, whose goal saw him bring up 50 goals and assists for PSG in the top flight. The Ballon d'Or winner also finished the match with game-high totals for shots (four) and crosses (seven). 

With Luis Enrique's side slipping up, it now offers the chance for Lens to regain top spot, with the title chasers in action against PSG's city rivals Paris FC on Saturday. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Both Team Aim To Salvage Pride

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. TN CM Announces ₹5,000 Aid For 1.31 Crore Women Beneficiaries

  4. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  5. UGC Regulations Become New Flashpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Identity Politics

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  3. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

  4. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  5. BNP Claims Decisive Victory In Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action