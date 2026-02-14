Rennes 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1: Managerless Hosts Stun Leaders At Roazhon Park

Rennes stunned Ligue 1 leaders PSG at Roazhon Park
Paris Saint-Germain were dealt just their third Ligue 1 defeat of the season as managerless Rennes beat Luis Enrique's side 3-1 at Roazhon Park.
Rennes sacked Habib Beye earlier this week after a poor run of form, and reserve team boss Sebastien Tambouret steered them to an impressive victory on Friday.
Despite making a strong start, the Parisiens fell behind in the 34th minute when Mousa Tamari teased Willian Pacho before cutting inside and firing into the bottom-left corner.
Joao Neves almost provided an instant response for the visitors when he glanced Nuno Mendes' cross just wide before the break, but Rennes continued to look dangerous.
A loose touch from Illia Zabarnyi 45 seconds into the second half allowed Arnaud Nordin a clean run on goal, but under pressure from Pacho, he was unable to hit the target.
However, Rennes doubled their lead in the 69th minute through Esteban Lepaul, who rose highest to power Sebastian Szymanski's inviting corner home with a thumping header.
But just two minutes later, Ousmane Dembele halved the deficit when he flicked Mendes' deflected cross past Brice Samba, but it was not enough for the defending champions.
Breel Embolo sealed the win nine minutes from time, combining with fellow substitute Ludovic Blas to chest home and clinch a first league win since January 3.
Data Debrief: Dembele's half-century overshadowed by rampant Rennes
Rennes ended a six-game winless run against PSG in Ligue 1 with a stunning performance here, but they were made to work for their win, having seen their opponents register an expected goals (xG) total of 3.62 from their 22 shots to Rennes' 1.36 from 13 attempts.
And the result also piled more misery on former favourite Dembele, whose goal saw him bring up 50 goals and assists for PSG in the top flight. The Ballon d'Or winner also finished the match with game-high totals for shots (four) and crosses (seven).
With Luis Enrique's side slipping up, it now offers the chance for Lens to regain top spot, with the title chasers in action against PSG's city rivals Paris FC on Saturday.