Football

Wales Vs Poland, Euro Play-Off Final: Ben Davies Confident Dragons Won’t Pay The Penalty

Wales have never felt the tension of spot-kicks to settle matters at full-time, but that would be the deciding factor should their UEFA Euro 2024 play-off tie against Poland in Cardiff finish level after 120 minutes

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Nick%20Potts%2FPA
Ben Davies is confident Wales would win a penalty shoot-out against Poland should their Euro 2024 play-off final go the distance. Photo: Nick Potts/PA
info_icon

Ben Davies is confident Wales will prevail should they face a first-ever penalty shoot-out in their Euro 2024 play-off final against Poland. (More Football News)

Wales have never felt the tension of spot-kicks to settle matters at full-time, but that would be the deciding factor should Tuesday’s tie in Cardiff finish level after 120 minutes.

Poland have been involved in two shoot-outs, both at Euro 2016 – overcoming Switzerland in the round of 16 before losing to Portugal at the quarter-final stage.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t get there,” Wales captain Davies said about the possibility of penalties at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Advertisement

“We’ve been practising all week. I don’t know what the line-up is, but we seem to have 11 pretty good ones at the moment.”

Wales do have experience of play-off football, however, having taken this route to beat Austria and Ukraine in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Gareth Bale was the difference in both games, scoring all three Wales goals in 2-1 and 1-0 victories, but the Dragons must attempt to qualify now without their retired former captain and talisman.

Tottenham defender Davies said: “It’s been a bit of transition having lost Gareth, who brought so much to this squad.

Advertisement

“If we could get there this time it’s a real team effort and we’d be really proud.

“Most of us played in the game where we got the experience of beating Ukraine in the last play-off.

“It was high stress, the game with the biggest stakes on it, and everyone handled themselves well.

“That’s one thing we pride ourselves on. We’ve got discipline, energy and passion, but overall we’re a proper team.”

info_icon

Davies is one of four survivors from the current squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, alongside Aaron Ramsey, Danny Ward and Wayne Hennessey.

It has been a golden era for Welsh football as reaching Germany this summer would mean qualification for a third consecutive European Championship and a fourth major tournament out of five.

Wales did not qualify for a single major tournament between 1958 and 2016.

Harry Wilson (right) is wary of the threat posed by Robert Lewandowski (left). - PA Images
Wales Vs Poland, Euro Play-Off: Everyone Knows How Dangerous Lewandowski Is - Wilson

BY Stats Perform

Davies said: “Welsh football was in a pretty sticky place before Euro 2016.

“We felt that would be our best chance to qualify and it was important to break down that barrier to show it is possible.

“To show that qualification is there in your hands, and we’ve had players stepping up in big moments over and over. To do it four times is something that I never imagined happening.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 1,000 Crore To Enhance Rural Roads
  2. Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Spread Holi Cheer With Neighbours
  3. Tamil Nadu: Cash Seized From Punjab Family In Nilgiris As Part Of MCC Rules, Returned After Verification
  4. Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Is Attempting To Prevent Publication Of Her Memoir
  5. Mamata Banerjee: 50 Years In Politics And Still Going Strong
  6. Sports World LIVE: India Face Afghanistan In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers In Guwahati
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full List Of Congress Candidates For All States/UTs
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leader Detained By Delhi Police As Party Heads To 'Gherao' PM Residence