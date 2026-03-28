USA Vs Belgium LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match

USA vs Belgium, International Friendly: Know all about the USA vs BEL international friendly match, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
United States of America vs Belgium live streaming FIFA International Friendly 2026
The USA players in training ahead of the international friendly match against Belgium on March 28, 2026. | Photo: X/USMNT
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • USA face Belgium in an international friendly in Atlanta on Saturday

  • This match serves as FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up for both sides

  • Find out when and where to watch the USA vs Belgium football match live on TV and online

The United States of America will host Belgium in an international friendly at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. Both sides have qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, with the USA being one of the co-hosts, and the game will serve as a warm-up clash.

Team USA have been in good form under former Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino, winning their last three friendly matches and remaining unbeaten in the last five. Their last outing was a 5-1 thumping of Uruguay in November 2025.

However, the hosts have a poor record at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, losing their only international fixture on the ground – a 2-1 defeat to Panama in 2024. The USMNT also haven’t had the best luck against European opponents, losing six straight games since the 2021 win over Northern Ireland.

Belgium, meanwhile, have been undergoing a transitional phase, with most of their “golden generation” having left the international stage. Head coach Rudi Garcia has assembled a strong team full of young talent, and the Red Devils have lost just once in the last year.

Belgium have long been considered a dark horse in the World Cup, but they have failed to achieve anything close to their potential. They have been drawn in a relatively easy group in this edition, featuring Egypt, Iran and New Zealand. A positive warm-up campaign will see Belgium enter the 2026 World Cup as one of the more fancied sides.

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USA vs Belgium: Team News

USA have a few notable injury absentees before the upcoming match. Defender Tyler Adams has been ruled out with a medial collateral ligament injury. Other players missing out include Haji Wright Haji Wright (groin injury), Sergino Dest (hamstring injury), and Roman Celentano (knock).

Belgium, too, have a few big names missing. Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku was forced to withdraw from the squad with a hamstring injury. Hans Vanacken and Leandro Trossard are also out with injuries.

Questions also remain over the availability of Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury during the UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City. If he does not pass the fitness test, Manchester United’s Senne Lammens will likely start between the sticks.

USA vs Belgium: Head-To-Head Record

USA and Belgium have faced each other six times in international football. USA won the first meeting between the two sides in the inaugural FIFA World Cup in 1930. Since then, Belgium have won five successive meetings, including a thrilling 2-1 victory in the 2014 World Cup.

USA vs Belgium: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the USA vs Belgium international friendly being played?

A

The USA vs Belgium international friendly will be played on Saturday, March 28, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 1:00 AM IST on March 29. The game will be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Q

Where to watch the USA vs Belgium international friendly live in India?

A

The USA vs Belgium international friendly will not be streamed or televised live on any platform in India.

Q

Where to watch the USA vs Belgium international friendly live elsewhere?

A

The USA vs Belgium international friendly will be shown live in the United States on Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO Now, Peacock, TNT USA, Watch TNT, truTV USA, HBO Max, Westwood One Sports, and Futbol de Primera Radio. In Belgium, the match will be shown live on DAZN, RTL TVI, Sporza, and RTL Play.

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