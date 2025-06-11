Football

UEFA Euro U-21 Championships Guide: Preview, Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Get the schedule, streaming info, teams and other info for the upcoming UEFA Euro U-21 Championships 2025 tournament, starting from June 11 in Slovakia

U-21-European-Championship
The UEFA U-21 European Championship trophy. Photo: X/UEFAUnder21
info_icon

The UEFA Euro U-21 Championships start from June 2025, with all eyes on reigning champions England as they eye consecutive titles. Two years ago, Chelsea star Cole Palmer's late heroics and James Trafford's penalty save, help the Three Lions beat Spain 1-0, and end a 39-year wait for silverware.

With Lee Carsley back at the helm for the U-21s, England will be eyeing back-to-back trophies however, the likes of Spain, Germany, Italy and Portugal will not go down without a fight.

Spain, who have stars such as Pau Cubrasi and Nico Gonzalez at the helm, will go again to win back the trophy that the agonizingly lost to England in the previous edition.

France on the other hand, will look Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert to take them closer to the final. The tournament will be hosted by Slovakia and promises to be an exhilarating affair.

U21 Euro 2025 Schedule Group Stage

Wednesday, June 11

  • Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21

  • Italy U21 vs Romania U21

  • Poland U21 vs Georgia U21

  • Portugal U21 vs France U21

Thursday, June 12

  • Ukraine U21 vs Denmark U21

  • Czech Republic U21 vs England U21

  • Germany U21 vs Slovenia U2

  • Finland U21 vs Netherlands U21

Saturday, June 14

  • Spain U21 vs Romania U21

  • Slovakia U21 vs Italy U21

  • France U21 vs Georgia U21

  • Portugal U21 vs Poland U21

Sunday, June 15

  • England U21 vs Slovenia U21

  • Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21

  • Finland U21 vs Ukraine U21

  • Netherlands U21 vs Denmark U21

Tuesday, June 17

  • France U21 vs Poland U21

  • Georgia U21 vs Portugal U21

  • Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21

  • Spain U21 vs Italy U21

Wednesday, June 18

  • Denmark U21 vs Finland U21

  • Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21

  • England U21 vs Germany U21

  • Slovenia U21 vs Czech Republic U21

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Saturday 21 June
QF1: Winners Group A vs runners-up Group B

QF2: Winners Group C vs runners-up Group D

Sunday 22 June
QF3: Winners Group B vs runners-up Group A

QF4: Winners Group D vs runners-up Group C

Semi-finals

Wednesday 25 June
SF1: Winners QF1 vs winners QF2
SF2: Winners QF3 vs winners QF4

Final

Saturday 28 June
Winners SF1 vs winners SF2

U21 Euro 2025 Groups

U21 Euro 2025 Live Streaming Info

Viewers in India can watch the UEFA U21 European Championships on the FanCode app and website.

