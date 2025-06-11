UEFA Euro U-21 Championships Guide: Preview, Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The UEFA Euro U-21 Championships start from June 2025, with all eyes on reigning champions England as they eye consecutive titles. Two years ago, Chelsea star Cole Palmer's late heroics and James Trafford's penalty save, help the Three Lions beat Spain 1-0, and end a 39-year wait for silverware.
With Lee Carsley back at the helm for the U-21s, England will be eyeing back-to-back trophies however, the likes of Spain, Germany, Italy and Portugal will not go down without a fight.
Spain, who have stars such as Pau Cubrasi and Nico Gonzalez at the helm, will go again to win back the trophy that the agonizingly lost to England in the previous edition.
France on the other hand, will look Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert to take them closer to the final. The tournament will be hosted by Slovakia and promises to be an exhilarating affair.
U21 Euro 2025 Schedule Group Stage
Wednesday, June 11
Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21
Italy U21 vs Romania U21
Poland U21 vs Georgia U21
Portugal U21 vs France U21
Thursday, June 12
Ukraine U21 vs Denmark U21
Czech Republic U21 vs England U21
Germany U21 vs Slovenia U2
Finland U21 vs Netherlands U21
Saturday, June 14
Spain U21 vs Romania U21
Slovakia U21 vs Italy U21
France U21 vs Georgia U21
Portugal U21 vs Poland U21
Sunday, June 15
England U21 vs Slovenia U21
Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21
Finland U21 vs Ukraine U21
Netherlands U21 vs Denmark U21
Tuesday, June 17
France U21 vs Poland U21
Georgia U21 vs Portugal U21
Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21
Spain U21 vs Italy U21
Wednesday, June 18
Denmark U21 vs Finland U21
Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21
England U21 vs Germany U21
Slovenia U21 vs Czech Republic U21
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Saturday 21 June
QF1: Winners Group A vs runners-up Group B
QF2: Winners Group C vs runners-up Group D
Sunday 22 June
QF3: Winners Group B vs runners-up Group A
QF4: Winners Group D vs runners-up Group C
Semi-finals
Wednesday 25 June
SF1: Winners QF1 vs winners QF2
SF2: Winners QF3 vs winners QF4
Final
Saturday 28 June
Winners SF1 vs winners SF2
U21 Euro 2025 Groups
U21 Euro 2025 Live Streaming Info
Viewers in India can watch the UEFA U21 European Championships on the FanCode app and website.