Manchester City Fan Dies In Spain Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Match Against Villarreal

Guy Bradshaw, a 35-year-old Manchester City fan, passed away in Benidorm ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League match against Villarreal on October 21

Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 fan guy bradshaw death
Manchester City team huddles just prior to kick off of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Villarreal and Manchester City in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Guy Bradshaw, a Manchester City fan, died at 35 in Benidorm

  • Authorities found him in his apartment; no suspicious circumstances reported

  • A GoFundMe page has raised over £17,000 for repatriation costs

  • Manchester City won their match against Villarreal 2-0

Guy Bradshaw, a Manchester City fan, passed away in Benidorm, Spain, before the club's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 fixture against Villarreal on Tuesday, October 21. Man City confirmed the news on social media, expressing that they were "deeply saddened" by the death of the 35-year-old.

"Everyone at the Club sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fellow fans during this difficult time," Man City wrote in a social media post.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death. The Manchester Evening News reported that Bradshaw had travelled to Benidorm, where a friend found him in his apartment in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The authorities have reportedly informed his family that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Community Tributes And Fundraising

Fellow Manchester City supporters offered heartfelt tributes on social media. Friends set up a GoFundMe page for Bradshaw, aiming to cover repatriation and other related costs. By Wednesday morning, well over £17,000 had been collected, including a substantial anonymous donation of £8,500.

Eddie Williamson, who organised the page, posted: "We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that Guy Bradshaw, our much-loved Son, Brother, Dad, friend, and true Wythenshawe legend, sadly passed away suddenly whilst in Benidorm."

"Let's come together for Guy, let's give him the send-off he deserves and to show his family just how many lives he touched," he added.

Meanwhile, Man City won the match against Villarreal 2-0, with Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scoring for the English side.

(With AP Inputs)

