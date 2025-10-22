Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Nico Gonezlez's Injury Mars Haaland-Powered Victory

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Villarreal and Manchester City in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Villarreal and Manchester City in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz