Rodri Ruled Out Of Spain's Matches Against Georgia And Bulgaria Due To Injury

Rodri, who played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, though he did go off injured in the final against England, missed much of last season due to a serious knee injury

Rodri sustained a hamstring injury against Brentford
  • Rodri will miss Spain's upcoming matches against Georgia and Bulgaria

  • Rodri suffered a hamstring injury during Manchester City's 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford on Sunday

  • Rodri hopes that this new issue is not a long-term one

Rodri has withdrawn from Spain's squad for their upcoming matches against Georgia and Bulgaria.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner suffered a hamstring injury during Manchester City's 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford on Sunday.

And Spain have now confirmed the 29-year-old will not feature for them in their World Cup qualifiers during this international window.

Rodri, who played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, though he did go off injured in the final against England, missed much of last season due to a serious knee injury.

However, he hopes that this new issue is not a long-term one.

"I felt a little bit in the hamstring – but it seems as though it's not that much," Rodri told Sky Sports.

"I stretched a bit, like in the final of the Euros. But the most important thing is it's not that big."

City manager Pep Guardiola suggested Rodri would be out for "two or three weeks".

Guardiola added: "Of course, I don't want to lose him even a little, because he is such an important player. We tried to take care of him, but it is what it is."

Spain are on a 26-game unbeaten run in competitive matches, and are closing in on matching their longest such streak (29 games, set between 2010 and 2013).

La Roja host Georgia on Saturday before taking on Bulgaria three days later.

