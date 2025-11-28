Brentford Vs Burnley Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Burnley host Brentford as Dubravka pushes for greater courage after three defeats
Clarets sit 19th but believe December could shift their fortunes
Brentford arrive frustrated after missed late penalty v Brighton
Martin Dubravka has demanded greater bravery from his Burnley team-mates ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.
The Clarets fell to a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Turf Moor last time out, with a goal either side of the break from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez condemning them to a third straight loss.
Scott Parker’s side are in 19th place in the table, just a point behind Leeds United and West Ham.
While it has not quite been a top-flight return to savour for Burnley, Dubravka believes that a turn of fortunes could be around the corner if they can demonstrate more bravery ahead of a crucial December run.
“It is about the small margins, small details,” the shot-stopper said.
“We can go on and on in previous games where we’ve played well but unfortunately, we didn’t get anything from the game.
“We’ve played a top side [Chelsea] and even against this side and against top players, we did well I have to say.
“There were a few moments where we might be a little bit more clinical, but we have to be brave, we have to take opportunities. We’re working on it and hopefully the points will come.
“[December] is probably the most important time of the year in terms of the season. It’s going to be crucial for us. But for me the most important game is the next game.”
Dubravka added that Burnley are a very united squad, saying: “If you don’t score the goals that’s the disappointment, but we’re winning together, we’re losing together, so we stick together.
“But obviously, we need the points because we’re in a position where every point counts.”
Brentford, meanwhile, squandered a golden chance to rescue a point against Brighton in their last outing as Igor Thiago saw a stoppage-time penalty saved by Bart Verbruggen.
Thiago gave the Bees the lead in the first half, but late goals from Danny Welbeck and Jack Hinshelwood halted their momentum.
Keith Andrews’ side sit 13th in the league table, just two points behind a tightly packed group including Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brentford – Igor Thiago
Only Erling Haaland (14) has scored more Premier League goals than Igor Thiago (nine) this season.
A goal for the Brazilian against Burnley would be the earliest in terms of matches (13) that a Brentford player has reached double figures in a single campaign in the competition.
Burnley – Martin Dubravka
Burnley goalkeeper Dubravka has made more saves than any other player in the Premier League this season (49).
The Slovak has also prevented the fourth most goals based on Opta’s xGoT model (2.7 – 23.7 xGoT conceded, 21 non-own goals against).
MATCH PREDICTION: BRENTFORD WIN
Brentford have won their last 10 Premier League home games against promoted sides, this after losing their first-ever such match against Norwich City in November 2021. The Bees have scored at least twice in all 10 of these victories (28 goals in total).
Saturday’s affair could feature similar goalmouth action, as only Wolves (27) and West Ham (25) have conceded more goals than Burnley (24) this season, with the Clarets’ two clean sheets coming against fellow-promoted sides Sunderland and Leeds.
But the Bees have found it hard to close out games of late, having dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (11).
Indeed, since their promotion to the top-flight in 2021, they have dropped 88 points from leading positions – more than any other top-flight side.
Burnley, though, have an optimistic record to look to for some confidence. The Clarets have won five of their last seven league games against Brentford (L2), just one fewer than they had in their first 21 league meetings with the Bees (W6 D8 L7).
Considering how finely poised the matchup is, home advantage could prove decisive. Only Arsenal and Manchester City have won more home games (five each) and scored more home goals (16 each) than the Bees at the Gtech this season (four wins, 12 goals).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brentford – 62.9%
Draw – 19.7%
Burnley – 17.4%