Olivier Giroud has sent an emotional message to France's players and supporters after his international career came to an end at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Giroud had already confirmed he would retire from international football after the tournament in Germany, where France underwhelmed en route to the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain.
The striker – who has agreed to join MLS outfit Los Angeles FC after leaving Milan – only played 59 minutes in four appearances at Euro 2024, all of them as a substitute.
He scored 57 goals in 137 appearances for Les Bleus, putting him clear of Thierry Henry (51) and Kylian Mbappe (48) in his country's all-time scoring charts.
In a statement posted to X on Monday, exactly six years after he helped France win the 2018 World Cup, Giroud wrote: "The dreaded moment has arrived: that of saying goodbye to the France team.
"What a pride to wear this blue jersey and to represent France. By joining this team, I found a second family with the players and the staff.
"We have always supported each other, we have experienced joy and disappointment, victories and defeats, laughter and tears but were always united and supportive.
"My career with the France team has not always been a smooth ride. I doubted sometimes, I also suffered from criticism but deep down, I never stopped believing.
"From now on, I become the number one supporter of Les Bleus. This France team that I served for 13 years will remain forever engraved in my heart. It is my greatest pride and my most beautiful memory."