Football

Euro 2024: Harry Kane Ready To Join England Squad Despite Ankle Injury - Reports

Harry Kane was substituted late on in the Bundesliga contest, with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel subsequently saying had twisted his ankle. Given this, a blow to the England squad was expected but, fortunately, Kane is still due to report for international duty at St George’s Park

Advertisement
S
Stats Perform
March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
(Photo%3A%20X%20%7C%20Harry%20Kane)%20
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates record-breaking 31st goal of the Bundesliga 2023-24 campaign. (Photo: X | Harry Kane)
info_icon

Skipper Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad despite sustaining an ankle problem in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win at Darmstadt, the PA news agency understands. (More Football News)

The 30-year-old striker was substituted late on in the Bundesliga contest, with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel subsequently saying Kane had twisted his ankle.

But it is understood Kane is still due to report for international duty at St George’s Park on Tuesday ahead of England playing friendlies at Wembley against Brazil next Saturday and Belgium three days later.

Tuchel told Bayern’s official website on Saturday: “(Kane) twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since.

Advertisement

“We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major.”

On Sunday, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund was quoted by Bild as saying: “He will be looked at in England. He has trusted doctors there.

“We are in close coordination on this. Harry won’t take any risks.”

ALSO READ: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg Sack Coach Niko Kovac Following 3-Month Winless Run

Kane, England’s all-time highest scorer with 62 goals, broke the record for most goals netted in a debut Bundesliga season by registering Bayern’s second just before half-time on Saturday, taking him to 31 for the campaign.

Advertisement

The former Tottenham man said on X: “Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win.”

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement