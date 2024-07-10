Football

Euro 2024: Harry Kane Prepared For Flexibility To Make Netherlands 'Uncomfortable' In Semi-final

Kane has been the centre of much criticism during the tournament, having often found himself in midfield to start attacks rather than being a focal point up top

Harry Kane has said he will continue to drop deep for England
Harry Kane insisted he must still be flexible for England and will continue to drop deep ahead of their Euro 2024 semi-final clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday.  (More Football News)

Kane has been the centre of much criticism during the tournament, having often found himself in midfield to start attacks rather than being a focal point up top.

The England captain has scored twice for Gareth Southgate's side in Germany, netting against Denmark in the group stages and Slovakia in the last 16. 

Having found the back of the net 44 goals in 45 games for Bayern Munich last season, his diminishing influence on the Three Lions' attacking build-up has brought much focus over Kane's performances.

"It's the rhythm of the game," Kane explained at Tuesday's pre-match press conference. "Maybe Jude [Bellingham], or Phil [Foden] might end up in the middle and I might drift out to the left.

"As a striker, you want to try to give as much space as possible to your midfielders and your number 10s and then there are times when you want to drag defenders out into spaces they might want to come to.

"There will be times tomorrow when I need to be more of a focal point and be in the box more and there will be times when I'll drop deep and try to make it uncomfortable for defenders."

Kane had five touches in Switzerland's box before Saturday's penalty shoot-out win in Dusseldorf, a tally bettered by Bukayo Saka (eight) and Jude Bellingham (10). 

The 30-year-old also registered two shots during the encounter with Murat Yakin's side, none of which were on target.

Nevertheless, Kane is preparing for his third semi-final with England, having helped Southgate's side reach the same stage during the 2018 World Cup before going further to reach the Euro 2020 final.

The Bayern striker has captained his nation throughout their most sustained period of success without reward, but is confident that past experiences will aid the Three Lions to achieve a first international trophy in 58 years.  

"I think you just use the past experiences to help you," he said. "We've got a lot of players who have experienced big games at the international level and big games at club level and we'll use all that experience.

"Over the course of your career, you learn how to prepare in the best way possible and to control the nerves and the excitement.

"During the game, you need the experienced players, you lean on the leaders in the team who have been there and done that to help the players who haven't but, ultimately, it's about going out there and taking the opportunity with both hands.

"We have the chance to reach back-to-back finals in the European Championship, which would be an amazing achievement, and we have the opportunity to do that."

