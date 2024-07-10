Football

Netherlands Vs England: Koeman Confident Ahead Of Euro 2024 Semi-final Despite Travel Delays

The Netherlands were due to travel from their tournament training base in Wolfsburg to Dortmund, but those plans were disrupted by a blockage on the route that caused their service to be cancelled

Ronald Koeman is feeling confident ahead of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 semi-final against England
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman insisted that travel delays experienced by his team will not affect them ahead of their Euro 2024 semi-final with England on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The Netherlands were due to travel from their tournament training base in Wolfsburg to Dortmund, but those plans were disrupted by a blockage on the route that caused their service to be cancelled.

Instead, Koeman and his squad flew to Dortmund, arriving at their hotel on Tuesday evening. 

"It was not a problem, we had a good rest this afternoon, we were on the plane for just 30 minutes, arrived at our hotel and we can have a good rest tonight,” Koeman said in an interview with UEFA after his scheduled pre-match press conference had to be cancelled because of the delay.

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. - AP/Matthias Schrader
ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal Creates History To Take Spain To Final

BY Associated Press

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides at a major tournament, with England and the Netherlands both winning once. 

England have triumphed just once in their last nine meetings with the Netherlands in all competitions, but Koeman is expecting a tough encounter against the Three Lions. 

“We know that there is really not much difference between the two teams, it’s really 50-50 in my opinion,” Koeman said. “But we will need the perfect game to win.

“We know they have a lot of individual qualities but both teams are really strong and it will be a good fight,” he predicted.

The Netherlands came from a goal behind to secure their place in the semi-finals of the competition, beating Turkiye 2-1 in Berlin last Saturday. 

England, meanwhile, needed penalties to edge past Switzerland, something Koeman believes could be an advantage ahead of kick-off. 

“England had to play extra time in their last game (against Switzerland) so maybe that could be a difference in the latter stages of the match," Koeman said.

"We are sharp, we are focused and we are looking forward to playing a good match against them."

