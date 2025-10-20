Football

Argentina 2-0 Morocco, FIFA Under-20 World Cup Final: MAR Clinch Their First-Ever Title

Forward Yassir Zabrini netted a brace as Morocco won their first FIFA Under-20 World Cup title with a 2-0 win over Argentina in Santiago, Chile on Monday (October 20, 2025). Zabrini scored in the 12th and 29th minutes of the final to help Morocco become the first African country to win the U-20 title since Ghana in 2009. Morocco topped their group against Spain, Brazil and Mexico and then advanced over South Korea, the United States and France in the knockout stages. It was the first loss in the tournament for Argentina, who were aiming for their seventh title.