Argentina 2-0 Morocco, FIFA Under-20 World Cup Final: MAR Clinch Their First-Ever Title

Morocco's captain Houssam Essadak raises the trophy after winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup final against Argentina in Santiago, Chile.
Morocco players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Payers of Morocco celebrate defeating Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Gianluca Prestianni reacts at the end of the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match against Morocco in Santiago, Chile.
Morocco's Yassir Zabiri, left, celebrates with teammates Othmane Maamma after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Morocco's Ilias Boumassaoudi, left, and Argentina's Ian Subiabre vie for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Morocco's Othmane Maamma, right, and Argentina's Maher Carrizo argue during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Morocco's Yassir Zabiri celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Morocco's Ismael Baouf, right, fouls Argentina's Gianluca Prestianni during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Tobias Ramirez heads the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match against Morocco in Santiago, Chile.