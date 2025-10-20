Football

Argentina 2-0 Morocco, FIFA Under-20 World Cup Final: MAR Clinch Their First-Ever Title

Forward Yassir Zabrini netted a brace as Morocco won their first FIFA Under-20 World Cup title with a 2-0 win over Argentina in Santiago, Chile on Monday (October 20, 2025). Zabrini scored in the 12th and 29th minutes of the final to help Morocco become the first African country to win the U-20 title since Ghana in 2009. Morocco topped their group against Spain, Brazil and Mexico and then advanced over South Korea, the United States and France in the knockout stages. It was the first loss in the tournament for Argentina, who were aiming for their seventh title.

FIFA Under-20 World Cup Final: Morocco vs Argentina
Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Morocco's captain Houssam Essadak raises the trophy after winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup final against Argentina in Santiago, Chile.

2/10
FIFA Under-20 World Cup Final: Argentina vs Morocco
Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
Morocco players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

3/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Morocco vs Argentina
Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
Payers of Morocco celebrate defeating Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

4/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs Morocco
Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Argentina's Gianluca Prestianni reacts at the end of the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match against Morocco in Santiago, Chile.

5/10
Morocco Argentina U20 WCup Soccer
Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Morocco's Yassir Zabiri, left, celebrates with teammates Othmane Maamma after scoring his side's second goal against Argentina during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

6/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Final Soccer Match: Morocco vs Argentina
Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
Morocco's Ilias Boumassaoudi, left, and Argentina's Ian Subiabre vie for the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

7/10
FIFA U-20 World Cup Final Soccer Match: Argentina vs Morocco
Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
Morocco's Othmane Maamma, right, and Argentina's Maher Carrizo argue during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

8/10
Argentina Morocco U20 WCup Soccer
Photo: AP/Andre Penner
Morocco's Yassir Zabiri celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

9/10
Morocco U20 vs Argentina U20
Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
Morocco's Ismael Baouf, right, fouls Argentina's Gianluca Prestianni during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match in Santiago, Chile.

10/10
Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20
Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
Argentina's Tobias Ramirez heads the ball during the FIFA U-20 World Cup final soccer match against Morocco in Santiago, Chile.

