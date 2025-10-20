Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: AFG Visiting ZIM For Second Time In 2025

Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has been rested for the one-off Test as a precaution before crucial upcoming games. Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the ZIM vs AFG match

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in their previous two-match series in Bulawayo. Photo: File
  • Zimbabwe hosting Afghanistan Test team for second time in 2025

  • Afghans had won previous series 1-0 in Bulawayo

  • Rashid Khan rested for visitors in one-off Test

Welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Monday (October 20, 2025). The two teams had faced off in the format as recently as January in Bulawayo, and will resume their rivalry in Harare.

The Afghans had won the prior series 1-0, thanks to a 72-run victory in the second Test. The first match had been drawn.

The upcoming clash will be Zimbabwe's first home Test in Harare since 2021, following nine unsuccessful home matches played at the Queens Sports Club. Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has been rested for the one-off Test as a precaution before crucial upcoming games.

Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the ZIM vs AFG match:

Afghanistan tragically lost three cricketers after a recent Pakistani air strike, and the national team will hope to bring some cheer to their people with another away win. The Test, not part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, will be followed by a three-match T20I series at the same venue, starting October 29.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, One-Off Test: Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Brendan Taylor (wk), Nick Welch.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhel, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, Bashir Ahmad.

