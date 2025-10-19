Day In Pics: October 19, 2025

Soldiers patrol a snow-covered mountain at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC), ahead of Diwali festival, in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
People offer prayers at Shri Bade Hanuman Ji temple on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during a visit to the Kalmyk Museum, in Elista, Russia. Sinha formally handed over exhibitions from the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the National Museum of India to the Kalmyk Museum.
People purchase flowers at a market ahead of Diwali festival, in Gurugram, Haryana.
Commuters ply on a road amid low visibility on a hazy day, in Gurugram.
Passengers board a train at Patna Junction Railway Station amid the festive rush ahead of 'Diwali'.
People arrive to offer prayers at Shri Bade Hanuman Ji temple on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati chairs a meeting with the party leaders, in Lucknow.
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan with former president Ram Nath Kovind and his family at the Vice President's Enclave, in New Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh Police personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the Police Commemoration Day function, in Bhopal.
People purchase firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival, in Ranchi.
Ten Tribal youth who were trained by an ITBP anti-Naxal operations unit for 2 years have cleared the SSC and state police constable examination, in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, Chhattisgarh.
Soldiers play chess to pass time during off-duty hours inside a bunker at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC), ahead of Diwali festival, in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
Women take part in 'Akhand Thio Naam', a Vaishnavite tradition in Assam that involves continuous, or akhand, chanting while standing, known as thio naam, during an event marking one month since late music icon Zubeen Garg's passing, in Guwahati.