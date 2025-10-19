National

Day In Pics: October 19, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 19, 2025

Photo Webdesk
Security at LoC ahead of Diwali
Security at LoC ahead of Diwali | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Soldiers patrol a snow-covered mountain at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC), ahead of Diwali festival, in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Prayagraj
Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI
People offer prayers at Shri Bade Hanuman Ji temple on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Sinha visits Russias Kalmyk Museum
Manoj Sinha visits Russia's Kalmyk Museum | Photo: Handout via PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during a visit to the Kalmyk Museum, in Elista, Russia. Sinha formally handed over exhibitions from the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the National Museum of India to the Kalmyk Museum.

Preps for Diwali festival
Preps for Diwali festival | Photo: PTI
People purchase flowers at a market ahead of Diwali festival, in Gurugram, Haryana.

Weather: Low visibility in Gurugram
Weather: Low visibility in Gurugram | Photo: PTI
Commuters ply on a road amid low visibility on a hazy day, in Gurugram.

Diwali festivites
Diwali festivites | Photo: PTI
Passengers board a train at Patna Junction Railway Station amid the festive rush ahead of 'Diwali'.

Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Prayagraj
Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI
People arrive to offer prayers at Shri Bade Hanuman Ji temple on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

BSP meeting
BSP meeting | Photo: PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati chairs a meeting with the party leaders, in Lucknow.

Ram Nath Kovind meets VP Radhakrishnan
Ram Nath Kovind meets VP Radhakrishnan | Photo: @VPIndia/X via PTI
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan with former president Ram Nath Kovind and his family at the Vice President's Enclave, in New Delhi.

Police Commemoration Day rehearsal
Police Commemoration Day rehearsal | Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Police personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the Police Commemoration Day function, in Bhopal.

Diwali preparations
Diwali preparations | Photo: PTI
People purchase firecrackers from a shop ahead of Diwali festival, in Ranchi.

Ten tribal youth trained by ITBP
Ten tribal youth trained by ITBP | Photo: PTI
Ten Tribal youth who were trained by an ITBP anti-Naxal operations unit for 2 years have cleared the SSC and state police constable examination, in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, Chhattisgarh.

Security at LoC ahead of Diwali
Security at LoC ahead of Diwali | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Soldiers play chess to pass time during off-duty hours inside a bunker at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC), ahead of Diwali festival, in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Zubeen Garg tribute event
Zubeen Garg tribute event | Photo: PTI
Women take part in 'Akhand Thio Naam', a Vaishnavite tradition in Assam that involves continuous, or akhand, chanting while standing, known as thio naam, during an event marking one month since late music icon Zubeen Garg's passing, in Guwahati.

