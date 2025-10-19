Israel Conducts Air Strikes On Southern Gaza After Clashes With Hamas Fighters

Israeli warplanes struck southern Gaza’s Rafah city after clashes between Hamas gunmen and a local militia reportedly backed by Israel, with artillery shelling also reported; no casualties have been confirmed.
Israeli warplanes carried out multiple air strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah following clashes between Hamas gunmen and a local militia reportedly supported by Israel, residents and witnesses told the BBC.
The strikes, which were accompanied by artillery shelling, shook parts of the city south of the European Hospital, one of the closest locations to the incident. No immediate reports of casualties have emerged.
The targeted area remains under Israeli military control. A local source familiar with the incident said that Hamas fighters attacked a group affiliated with Yasser Abu Shabab in southeastern Rafah, which is under Israeli oversight. The militants reportedly came under surprise tank fire, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire before Israeli warplanes bombed the site.
Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence, said to BBC: “We have no clear information about what is happening in Rafah. We received several calls from residents about Israeli airstrikes and shelling, but none of our rescue teams can reach the area because Israeli troops are deployed there.”
In response, Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement, asserting that the strikes were a “fabricated pretext to justify its crimes.” He reiterated Hamas’s commitment to the ceasefire and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying his government is under pressure from an “extremist coalition” and attempting to evade accountability before mediators.
The incident marks a renewed flare-up in southern Gaza, underscoring the fragile nature of the ceasefire in the region.