UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Eintracht Hit Galatarasay For Five; Sporting CP, Club Brugge Register Victories

Eintracht Frankfurt thumped Turkish side, Galatasaray 5-1 in the Champions League as there were victories for Sporting CP and Club Brugge

Ansgar Knauff celebrates after scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a dream start to their first Champions League campaign since 2022-23, as they crushed Galatasaray 5-1 in their league-stage opener on Thursday.

Eintracht fell behind in the eighth minute as Leroy Sane drove forward and offloaded to Yunus Akgun, who skipped inside to slot home.

But the response of Dino Toppmoller's team was emphatic. Davinson Sanchez's unfortunate own goal got the hosts level after Ritsu Doan capitalised on a defensive error in the 37th minute, and two goals in first-half stoppage time put them in an excellent position.

Can Uzun fired home on the swivel in the 47th minute, and just two minutes later, Wilfried Singo headed Fares Chaibi's deep free-kick into his own net.

Another defensive calamity saw Eintracht get a fourth goal in the 66th minute, as Sanchez deflected Jonathan Burkardt's header beyond Ugurcan Cakir's grasp, and Ansgar Knauff rounded off the scoring following Gabriel Sara's poor giveaway 15 minutes from time.

There was also a big win for Sporting CP, who beat Champions League debutants Kairat 4-1, helped by a brace from former Barcelona forward Francisco Trincao.

Alisson Santos and Geovany Quenda also struck with all of Sporting's goals coming between the 44th and 68th minutes, after Sherkhan Kalmurza saved an early Morten Hjulmand penalty. Edmilson Santos later made history for Kairat, scoring their first goal in the Champions League's main draw with a thumping volley.

Club Brugge also registered a 4-1 victory in one of Thursday's early games, stunning Monaco at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Simon Mignolet conceded a penalty by felling Mika Biereth in the ninth minute, but the former Liverpool man swiftly atoned for his error by repelling Maghnes Akliouche's kick.

Nicolo Tresoldi tucked home to put Brugge ahead in the 32nd minute, and Raphael Onyedika gave the Belgian side a 2-0 lead seven minutes later.

A wonderful volley from Hans Vanaken gave the hosts a three-goal cushion before half-time, with Mamadou Diakhon firing in their fourth in the 75th minute, making Ansu Fati's late strike a mere consolation for Monaco.

Data Debrief: Galatasaray suffer from self-inflicted wounds

Two of the nine occasions where a team has scored two or more own goals in a single Champions League game have been by Galatasaray, also doing so against Astana in September 2015. The Istanbul giants have also scored a joint-high nine own goals in the competition overall.

In Brugge, Mignolet became the sixth-oldest goalkeeper to save a Champions League penalty (excluding shoot-outs), at the age of 37 years and 196 days.

He was later substituted in the 19th minute after sustaining an injury, becoming only the second goalkeeper in Champions League history to save a penalty and then be substituted off in the same match, after Oliver Kahn for Bayern Munich versus Helsingborg in 2000.

Published At:
