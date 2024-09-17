Football

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Players 'Close' To Striking Over Fixture Congestion, Warns Rodri

Players could go on strike over the amount of games they are required to play, Rodri warned on the eve of Manchester City's Champions League opener versus Inter

Rodri-UCL
Rodri pictured at Tuesday's pre-match press conference
info_icon

Players could go on strike over the amount of games they are required to play, Rodri warned on the eve of Manchester City's Champions League opener versus Inter. (More Football News)

The 2024-25 edition of the Champions League will be the first to use a new format featuring 36 teams, with each side now required to play eight group-stage games, rather than six.

Meanwhile, City will be one of 32 teams to take part in FIFA's expanded Club World Cup at the end of the season, a tournament that has drawn stern criticism from many within the game.

City navigated 61 games when winning the treble two seasons ago but could be set for a far more rigorous schedule this term, leaving Rodri to warn a players' strike could lie ahead. 

"I think we're close to that [striking]," Rodri told reporters. "It's the general opinion of the players, and if it keeps this way, we'll have no other option. 

"I really think it's something that worries us. We are the guys who suffer."

The optimal number of games "in which a player can perform at the highest level," the Spaniard added, is "between 40 and 50".

"After that, you drop because it's impossible to sustain the physical level," he added. "This year, we're going to go until 70, maybe 80, depends on how far you go into competitions.

"I think it's too much. We have to take care of ourselves, because we are the main characters of this sport or business. 

"Not everything is money or marketing, it is also the quality of the show. When I rest, when I'm not tired, I perform better. And if people want to see better football, we need to rest."

Last season, the 28-year-old's campaign extended through to Spain's Euro 2024 final victory on July 14, as did those of City team-mates Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden, who finished as runners-up with England.

City defender Manuel Akanji recently joked he may have to retire at 30 because of the gruelling schedule.

"It's so tough," the defender said. "You don't just think about this season, but also next season. 

"Let's say we win the league or cup, then go to the final of the Club World Cup; the Community Shield is three weeks after. When do we have holidays?"

On Wednesday, City host Inter in a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, won by the English side courtesy of Rodri's strike.

City forward Erling Haaland is eyeing a piece of history as he could overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as the fastest player to reach 100 goals for a single club, having scored 99 goals in 103 appearances in all competitions, including nine in four league games this season. Ronaldo netted 100 in his first 105 matches for Real Madrid.

"I played for 11 years and scored 11 goals. This guy, in four games he's scored nine," boss Pep Guardiola said with a laugh.

"The opponents will find a solution, and we have to find a solution to beat them, to find a way."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rahul Has Skill To Play Spin, Seam And Will Be Given Opportunities, Says Rohit
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs GAW Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  5. Will Pakistan Host Champions Trophy? ICC Delegation To Inspect Arrangements From Sept 17-21
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Players 'Close' To Striking Over Fixture Congestion, Warns Rodri
  2. FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Attractive FCG Press, Pile Pressure On JFC
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo Can Reach 1,000-Goal Milestone If He Looks After Body: Jorge Andrade
  4. Man City Vs Arsenal, EPL: Haaland Form Making Gunners 'Laugh', Says Jorginho
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  3. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  4. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  5. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  3. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  4. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish
  5. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The 2020 Vikas Dubey Case Of UP, The First Time 'Bulldozer Action' Rolled Out
  2. Odisha Crime Branch To Investigate The Assault Case Of Army Officer And His Female Friend At A Police Station
  3. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  4. Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation
  5. AAP Demands Swati Maliwal’s Resignation Over Remarks Against New Delhi CM Atishi
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  2. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  3. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav