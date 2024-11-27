Football

UCL 2024-25: 'We Wanted To Make A Statement', Says Arteta After Thumping Win Over Sporting

Arsenal had been in a mini-slump of three games without a win before a 3-0 victory over high-flying Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this past weekend

Arsenal thrashed Sporting CP.
Mikel Arteta revelled in a statement win in the Champions League after Arsenal's 5-1 defeat of Sporting CP. (More Football News)

Sporting, who are under new leadership following Ruben Amorim's departure to Manchester United, were in second place in the standings heading into matchday five, following their 4-1 demolition of Manchester City earlier in November.

Yet the Portuguese team were no match for City's Premier League rivals Arsenal on Tuesday, as the Gunners blew Sporting away in Lisbon.

Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes put Arsenal 3-0 up by half-time, and though Goncalo Inacio pulled one back for the hosts, Bukayo Saka's penalty and a late finish from Leandro Trossard completed the rout for Arteta's side. 

"I'm very happy, it is a big result against a big opponent," Arteta said, having seen Arsenal accumulate 3.89 expected goals, their most on record for a match in the competition (since 2013-14).

"We wanted to make a statement. I felt a really good energy before the match, but you have to put it into practice.

"The first half was exceptional and gave us the platform to win the game. We were really clever and efficient in the way we attacked them. It is an important win for us.

Bukayo Saka converted from the spot in the 6th minute for Arsenal's fourth goal. Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes and Leandro Trossard were the other scorers. - null
Sporting 1-5 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Rampant Gunners Record Biggest UCL Away Win For 21 Years

BY Stats Perform

"The atmosphere was changing [when Sporting scored], they had belief, but after that we showed our personality to get on the ball again, to defend deeper if we needed to and the fourth goal changed it again.

"We have to enjoy it, playing in this competition against these sorts of teams. I was pleased with how the performance flowed."

Backing up that victory with another dominant display is something they will have to do all season long if they are to be successful, according to Arteta.

"We need the consistency, if you want to be going for championships then you have to win and win again. Today was a different type of game but we handled it well and let's move on now," he said.

Arsenal are next in action on Saturday when they travel to West Ham in the Premier League.

