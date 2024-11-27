Football

Sporting 1-5 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Rampant Gunners Record Biggest UCL Away Win For 21 Years

Five different players for the visiting Arsenal. The result matched that of the scoreline Arsenal managed against Inter Milan in 2003

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka converted from the spot in the 6th minute for Arsenal's fourth goal. Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes and Leandro Trossard were the other scorers.
Arsenal put on one of the best performances of the Champions League so far to thrash Portuguese side Sporting 5-1 away from home. (More Football News)

Gabriel Martinelli put Mikel Arteta's side ahead after just seven minutes and they hardly looked back from that point.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes added a second and third respectively before half-time as the visitors did their best to kill the game as a contest.

Things got a little more competitive when Goncalo Inacio pulled one back for the hosts within two minutes of the restart, but a Bukayo Saka penalty in the 65th minute soon quelled any chance of a comeback.

Leandro Trossard got the fifth eight minutes from time after coming off the bench to help Arsenal move above Sporting into seventh place in the 36-team league. Sporting, meanwhile, are one place back on goal difference.

Data debrief: Arsenal wow in Lisbon

Arsenal's 5-1 victory away to Sporting was their biggest away win in the Champions League for 21 years.

The result matched that of the scoreline they managed against Inter Milan in 2003.

It is a result that is made more impressive given that it is Sporting's first defeat at their own ground in 14 matches in all competitions, and the only home game they have failed to win this season.

