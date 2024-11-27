Sporting 1-5 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Rampant Gunners Record Biggest UCL Away Win For 21 Years

Bukayo Saka converted from the spot in the 6th minute for Arsenal's fourth goal. Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes and Leandro Trossard were the other scorers.

Bukayo Saka converted from the spot in the 6th minute for Arsenal's fourth goal. Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes and Leandro Trossard were the other scorers.