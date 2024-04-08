Football

Football Transfer Rumours: Newcastle Boss Howe Hopes To Keep Hold Of Guimaraes

Arsenal have joined the clubs showing interest in young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, according to reports. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the clubs weighing up a summer move for the 19-year-old Senegal defender

Advertisement

John%20Walton%2FPA
Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs reportedly interested in Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes. Photo: John Walton/PA
info_icon

What the papers say

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insists he wants to keep Bruno Guimaraes “as long as he can”, reports the Daily Mirror. Paris St Germain are among the clubs interested in the 26-year-old Brazil midfielder. (More Football News)

info_icon

Luton are increasingly keen on Blackburn striker Sammie Szmodics, according to The Sun. The Premier League club face competition from Brentford for the Republic of Ireland international, 28.

Arsenal have joined the clubs showing interest in young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, according to the Daily Mail. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the clubs weighing up a summer move for the 19-year-old Senegal defender.

Advertisement

United and Arsenal are also on course for a battle to sign Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez. The Old Trafford club are looking to beat their Premier League rivals to the Spanish left-back, 22, according to the Daily Mirror, via TeamTalk.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

info_icon

Anthony Martial: Inter Milan could target the Manchester United striker, 28, if they fail to lure Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson, 26, from Genoa, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton will demand more than £40million for the 27-year-old England striker in the summer, according to Football Insider.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi Compares Congress To ‘Bitter Gourd’, Says ‘Can’t Be Sweet Even With Ghee Or Sugar’
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused