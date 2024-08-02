Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Tottenham are targeting a striker in the transfer window, as long as they fit his style of play. (More Football News)
Harry Kane left Spurs last August, and the club have failed to sign a senior striker to replace him since his departure.
Their main attacking options in his absence were Richarlison and Son Heung-min, who finished the campaign as their highest scorer with 17 goals.
Overall, Spurs managed 74 goals in the Premier League last season, with Richarlison the only other player to reach double figures after netting 11 times.
In the January transfer window, Spurs signed Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, though he only found the back of the net twice, playing the majority of his minutes on the left wing.
With those struggles in mind, Postecoglou says he is hopeful they can bring in someone to give him a different option up front.
"Last year, we had to be a bit creative, it's fair to say. If Harry would have stayed, I definitely would have used him!
"I think for us what's more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective, from the technical aspects of it that it's going be a striker that fits that mould.
"It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously, that's a focus for us."
Spurs have already made two signings so far, bringing in 18-year-old midfielders Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall from Leeds United and Djurgarden respectively, while Werner's loan deal has also been extended for the coming season.
They have also agreed a deal to sign South Korean winger Yan Min-Hyuk, who will join the squad in January.
"It's a difficult time," Postecoglou said on the transfer window. "This is the part of the season where I've probably got the least control over decisions, and I've learned to stay disciplined and make sure that we do what we set out to do.
"We've added the two young guys [Gray and Bergvall], but I also think there's been growth from other guys from last year, which naturally makes us stronger this year.
"We obviously still have a hand in this window, but I think we'll go beyond this one. This wasn't just tinkering around the edges when I took over, it needed a big shift from where it was.
"We've already done a hell of a lot, and we don't need to do as much, but I still think it's not just about having success one year. What you're trying to build is another, hopefully, another cycle of success, and I think that'll take a bit longer."