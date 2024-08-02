Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace

Ismaila Sarr has completed a return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, the club confirmed on Thursday. (More Football News)
Sarr, who played two seasons in English football's top flight with Watford, has signed a five-year contract at Selhurst Park for a reported £12.5million fee.
The 26-year-old is seen as a replacement for Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich for £50million earlier in the transfer window.
In his 35 appearances for Marseille, the Ivory Coast international scored five goals, three of which came in Ligue 1.
During his time with Watford in the Premier League, Sarr made 50 appearances, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists, with his most prolific seasons for the Hornets coming in the Championship, where he notched 39 goal contributions in 78 outings.
“I am very happy to be here because Crystal Palace is a great club," Sarr said.
"Thanks to the coach and the Sporting Director – they told me about their project, and I accepted because it is a good project.
"I am going to work hard on the pitch and off the pitch for the team and for the fans as well."
Sarr becomes Palace's third signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of midfielder Daichi Kamada and defender Chadi Riad.
Head coach Oliver Glasner added: "We're happy that Ismaïla has decided to join Crystal Palace because he knows the Premier League when he played at Watford, he knows living in England, and he also had many games with Marseille last season.
"In every year, in every club where he was, he's showed that he can score goals. He showed it as well in the national team for Senegal, so we are really pleased that he will join our group."