Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits

Spurs have won four of their five pre-season games, with the one loss being a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

Ange Postecoglou on pre-season tour in South Korea
Ange Postecoglou believes his Tottenham side are benefiting from the solid foundations that were set last season. (More Football News)

Spurs have won four of their five pre-season games, with the one loss being a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou's free-flowing, front-foot approach garnered plaudits last season, as Spurs finished fifth.

The Australian believes his side are now becoming even more receptive to his ideas now that he has been at the club for over a year.

He told The Athletic: "You can see the growth. I've been doing this for a long time, so I really feel last year we laid some really strong foundations in terms of some underlying core values that I saw from the first day we got back into pre-season.

"You know, process is a pretty boring word, but that’s the founding of how you build things. Once you've built it, then everyone can see whether it’s beautiful or ugly. But I love that you can build things in football and I think a lot of that is reflective of life — certainly my life."

The Spurs head coach believes a less is more approach is what works in terms of motivating his players right now, especially considering how fast-paced and challenging his style of play can be.

He said: "The way we play is very demanding. So you're looking for how much you really have to push players — and the less you feel you need to push them, the more you know they're actually buying into it.

"Some of that is just the way they talk and their behaviour around the place. I'm looking at how they’re embracing what we’re trying to do from a football perspective, but also beyond that."

Postecoglou’s side are next in action on Sunday where they face Bayern again, this time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

