Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille

Meunier, who won the Ligue 1 title three times with Paris Saint-Germain during his four years at the Parc des Princes, has signed a two-year contract with Les Dogues

Thomas Meunier has signed a two-year contract with Lille
Thomas Meunier has completed a return to French football, signing for Lille after just five months with Trabzonspor. (More Football News)

Meunier, who won the Ligue 1 title three times with Paris Saint-Germain during his four years at the Parc des Princes, has signed a two-year contract with Les Dogues.

The 32-year-old featured eight times for Borussia Dortmund this season after missing the start of the campaign through injury, before completing a move to Turkey in February. 

Meunier will provide experience for Bruno Genesio's side, who will compete in the Champions League this season following their fourth place finish in Ligue 1. 

"Lille was the perfect choice from a sporting and family point of view. With its proximity to Belgium, it's like being at home," Meunier said in a statement.

"My experience in the various European Cups will enable me to coach the youngest members of the dressing room and ensure that they're 100% focused on the club's sporting success."

Meunier becomes the French side's third addition this transfer window following the long-term arrivals of Ethan Mbappe and Ngal'ayel Mukau. 

Having allowed defender Leny Yoro to complete a reported £59.8million deal with Manchester United, Lille are expected to dive into the transfer market for further additions to their squad. 

